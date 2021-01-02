Instant reaction
What happened
Was it picture perfect basketball? Not in the slightest. Was it another Big Ten win? Yes, which is all that matters. Illinois pulled off another grind-it-out conference victory on a night when just 40 percent of its free throws fell and Ayo Dosunmu looked human. But a win’s a win.
What it means
Good teams find ways to win when things don’t go right. Plenty about Saturday’s game fell into that category. But with Wisconsin getting back on track at Minnesota on Thursday and Iowa winning at Rutgers earlier Saturday, the Illini kept pace with the other conference favorites.
What’s next
Northwestern might not be the hottest team in the Big Ten anymore after a 15-point loss at Iowa, but Thursday’s rivalry game in Evanston does have a little extra juice with the Wildcats tied for third and just a half game back off the Illini in the conference standings.
What was said
“Second half I came with the mindset of trying to get guys going. I was trying to drive it in the paint and get their bigs to jump — act like I’m going to shoot a layup and find my guys in the corner.” — Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo on his game-high six assists
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Forget about the missed free throws if you can. All six of them. Missed free throws were a problem Saturday, but not one that was Cockburn’s alone. His seventh double-double of the season — 14 points and 10 rebounds — led the Illini, but his most significant impact on Saturday’s game was locking up Purdue center Trevion Williams, who had 14 points but had to work to get them.
Backcourt
Illinois: B
Purdue: B-
Illinois winning when Ayo Dosunmu scores just 12 points — and zero in the second half — comes when guys like Da’Monte Williams (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Adam Miller (10 points) step up on the offensive end. Andre Curbelo and his game-high six assists made it all work.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B
Purdue: B
The frontcourt production actually trended just a bit in Purdue’s favor, with Williams and Zach Edey combining for 21 points and 11 rebounds. Cockburn was the difference maker, though, with Illini freshman Coleman Hawkins making up for an off night for Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
Bench
Illinois: B
Purdue: B
It wasn’t a surprise that Matt Painter went deeper on his bench than Brad Underwood. That’s happened all season, and Purdue got a solid effort from Edey, Isaiah Thompson and Aaron Wheeler. Curbelo’s overall impact on the game — he was a plus-23 — carried the Illini reserves.
Overall
Illinois: B
Purdue: B-
The Big Ten might have a few more high-powered offenses, but apparently nobody told the teams from the state of Indiana. Another grinder of a Big Ten win against Purdue gave Illinois a matching pair after working out a similar style win against Indiana. That the Illini can win that way is a good thing to have in their back pocket.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).