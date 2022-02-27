What happened
Alfonso Plummer was white hot from three-point range in the first half. Kofi Cockburn took Hunter Dickinson to task in the second. And Trent Frazier put on his closer’s cape to help Illinois fend off Michigan for another Big Ten road win. Save for a struggle to get consistent stops in the second half, it was how you’d draw up an ideal Illini game.
What it means
There’s two real takeaways from Sunday afternoon’s win in Ann Arbor, Mich. Illinois remained in the hunt for a regular season Big Ten title, and that win came with the Illini — at least offensively — looking like the team everyone expected heading into the season. Don’t discount the effect a comfortable (and getting more so) Andre Curbelo can have on this team.
What’s next
Two games at home to finish the regular season — and obviously with something still to play for in the final week. First up is a 6 p.m. Thursday showdown with Penn State. Illinois (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten) is the obvious favorite, with the Nittany Lions playing to avoid the bottom four of the conference and a Wednesday start in the Big Ten tournament.
What was said
“Where else would you rather be? You’re in contention in the lat week in the best league in the country. I’ll take that every year. Don’t Wisconsin and Purdue play? This league’s brutal. … To be there in the last week of the season can you ask for anything more? Not in my book. Not in the best league in the country.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood on contending for a Big Ten title