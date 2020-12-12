WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois entered Ryan Field extremely shorthanded on the defensive side after Tony Adams tested positive for COVID-19, Nate Hobbs was caught up in contact tracing and four other typical starters were sidelined for non-COVID reasons. Not to mention Delano Ware quit the team this week. The Illini defense stepped up by forcing an early turnover, but the success slowly faltered while the offense never got its act together as Northwestern showed why it allows fewer than 15 points per game.
WHAT IT MEANS
That Lovie Smith's seat is hot, even with those aforementioned defensive absences. Plenty of teams are missing players during the COVID-19 era, but they don't all get steamrolled by a rival after spending the week putting serious hype behind the game. Outside of spurts from the defense, quarterback Isaiah Williams, running back Chase Brown and punter Blake Hayes, the Illini looked lost and as if they wanted to be anywhere other than Evanston. An awful look in a contest deemed especially important by Smith himself.
WHAT'S NEXT
That isn't clear. Big Ten Champions Week isn't fleshed out beyond Northwestern facing No. 3 Ohio State for the championship. Do the Illini get one more game? It's likely quite a few fans will have tuned out regardless. From a longer-term standpoint, one must start questioning how Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman feels about the direction of his football program.
WHAT WAS SAID
"When you get to a rivalry game, you just want to play your best football as much as anything. ... Not enough production on (the offensive) side, and defensively it’s just tough when a team can run the ball on you like that." — Illini coach Lovie Smith