Instant reaction
What happened
Saturday’s game was a slog at times. A throwback to the Big Ten of old in a season that’s seen the conference known for its grit and grind physicality churn out some offensive juggernauts. Illinois still found a way to win. Namely, because of another second half Ayo Dosunmu takeover.
What it means
The more (and varied) ways teams can find to win in the Big Ten, the better. Illinois has now shown it can win in a shootout and on a day when offensive efficiency takes a hit. Most importantly, though, a 3-1 start in league play means the Illini remain near the top of the early conference standings.
What’s next
Practices on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day plus a game immediately after the holiday means Illinois will take its mandated three days off starting Sunday. Preparation for the next game won’t suffer. The Illini aren’t set to play again until 5 p.m. on Jan. 2 against Purdue at State Farm Center.
What was said
“It was just evident it was Big Ten basketball. We’ve had so many battles against them that it was like a heavyweight collision. The first possessions, you know what they’re running. They know what we’re running. … I just think it was a true definition of a Big Ten game.” — Dosunmu
Grades
Player of the Game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
How many different ways are there to say Dosunmu is playing like the preseason All-American he was designated? Maybe just the one, but one month into the season the conversation has to turn to Dosunmu also being a lead candidate for national player of the year. He proved why against Indiana, finishing with 30 points on 11 of 17 shooting (including a 4 of 5 mark from beyond the arc), five assists and two rebounds.
Backcourt
Illinois: A-
Indiana: B
In the battle of Ayo vs. Armaan, the Illini prevailed. Indiana sophomore guard Armaan Franklin kept up his own hot streak and led the Hoosiers with 23 points, but it wasn’t enough. The overall backcourt balance also trended slightly more in Illinois’ direction, with Trent Frazier’s defense and some more Da’Monte Williams’ three-pointers tipping the scales.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Indiana: C
The other position battle — perhaps the one that drew more pregame attention — was Illinois center Kofi Cockburn against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Cockburn had another double-double (his sixth in 10 games) with 15 points and 15 rebounds. With some help from Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Jackson-Davis was limited to 11 points on 13 shots.
Bench
Illinois: B-
Indiana: C-
It was a fairly typical showing for the Illini. Andre Curbelo provided a spark and a change of pace offensively, and Bezhanishivili brought the energy and just enough production in 18 solid minutes. The Hoosiers went deeper in their rotation, but received limited production from all five reserves that got on the court.
Overall
Illinois: A-
Indiana: C+
The run-and-shoot blowouts might be more fun, more aesthetically pleasing, but it’s good for the Illini to have this type of grind-it-out victory in their bag of tricks. The Big Ten might be trending more toward high-powered, efficient offenses this season, but games like Saturday’s against Indiana won’t ever go completely out of style.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).