What happened
Full strength for the first time in 2 1/2 weeks, Illinois was able to flex its inside-out muscles. Kofi Cockburn was dominant in the post. So much so Wisconsin had zero answer. Couple that with efficient three-point shooting and a sprinkling of Andre Curbelo playmaking, and the Illini were able to play their ideal style for one of the few times this season.
What it means
Wednesday night’s Illinois win had more significance than securing solo first place for the Illini at the top of the Big Ten standings. With basically half the league slate still to play, that could change. What’s less likely to change is that win against Wisconsin holding up as a Quad I victory by the end of the regular season. Exactly what the Illini need.
What’s next
Another Quad I opportunity for Illinois with an 11 a.m. Saturday showdown at Indiana, as the Illini’s difficult start to an important February continues. The Hoosiers at least received votes in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, and they’ll have spent the entire week preparing for Illinois given this was their bye in the Big Ten schedule.
What was said
“I don’t know if there’s anybody else in the country at that size with that mobility and what he does. And it’s not as much as much the effectiveness of what he does. They surround him with shooters, too.” — Wisconsin coach Greg Gard on the effect Kofi Cockburn had in Wednesday’s Illini victory