Instant reaction
What happened
Friday night was everything a top 25 matchup in the Big Ten should be. The All-American candidates played like it — Ayo Dosunmu outshining Luka Garza this time — and both teams showed off they’re not one-man teams. The Illini backcourt duo of Dosunmu and Trent Frazier proved to be a real difference maker.
What it means
Illinois hadn’t taken advantage of its marquee games before Friday night. There were plenty of chances against fellow top 25 opponents, but the results were often the same. Loss to Baylor. Loss to Rutgers. Loss to Ohio State. The fourth time was apparently the charm, as the Illini secured their second top 10 win of the year. Duke still counts, kind of.
What’s next
Not a 10-day gap in between games. (Fingers crossed. Every finger crossed. Cross your toes for good measure). It’s just a three-day break this time, with Illinois back in action Tuesday for its rematch with Indiana. The tipoff in Bloomington, Ind., has been bumped to 8 p.m., but the game gets some national attention on either ESPN or ESPN2.
What was said
“We’ve always believed in ourselves, but it’s always good to get a win in the Big Ten. Any time you can beat a top 10 team, that’s always something you can be proud of. We’re hungry. We’re excited to be out here healthy and playing.” — Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu after beating No. 7 Iowa
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois guard Trent Frazier
Two days after being left off the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list — something he obviously considered a snub — Trent Frazier went off at the offensive end of the court instead. The Illinois senior scored a season-high 24 points, knocking down 4 of 9 three-pointers in the process. Did Ayo Dosunmu score more points? Yes, by one. But Frazier proving he can be a legitimate scoring option was a significant turn
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Iowa: A-
Were there a couple defensive missteps from Illinois guards not named Dosunmu or Frazier? Sure. Even a couple from that duo when it came to leaving Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp open at the three-point line. Did Dosumu and Frazier do enough offensively to make up for it? You bet. The Illini are tough to stop at that end of the court when freshman year Frazier meets potential All-American Dosunmu.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B
Iowa: B+
Whoever had Jacob Grandison being the difference maker in the Illini frontcourt in Big Ten rivalry game Bingo was the winner Friday night. Grandison didn’t do anything he hasn’t all season. Rebounds and hustle plays. He just managed to turn it into a double-double wth 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Giorgi Bezhanshvili and Kofi Cockburn had some struggles against Iowa center Luka Garza.
Bench
Illinois: B+
Iowa: B
Bezhanishvili actually managed to slow down Garza in the first half, bothering the Iowa big man into an uncharacteristic number of missed shots. But Bezhanshvili was too aggressive offensively at times and committed silly fouls. The Illini bench got bailed out as a group, though, by freshman guard Andre Curbelo, who dropped a game-high eight assists to go with eight points and four rebounds.
Overall
Illinois: A-
Iowa: B+
The number of signature wins on Illinois’ ledger is rather slim for a team that’s been ranked all season and plays in the best conference in the country. The Duke win counted in the moment, but less so now. Taking down seventh-ranked Iowa certainly does. Now and by the end of the season. The Illini still trail Michigan in the Big Ten standings — everyone does — but they’re now tied for second with Wisconsin.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).