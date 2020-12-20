Instant reaction: No. 19 Rutgers 91, No. 13 Illinois 88
Beat writer Scott Richey's take on the Illini's first Big Ten loss of the season:
Instant reaction
What happened
Illinois’ strong first half deteriorated into a one-sided foul fest in the final 20 minutes in Piscataway, N.J., robbing the game of any flow and the Illini of what had been a potent, efficient offense. Rutgers kicked its own offense into gear and came away to stay unbeaten in early Big Ten play.
What it means
Get used to the sound of a blown whistle. Sunday afternoon was not an outlier for Illinois when it comes to foul trouble. It was the fifth straight game the Illini were called for at least 20 fouls and third straight of at least 25. That Illinois has gone 2-3 in that stretch against good teams is not surprising.
What’s next
The Illini’s December on the road continues with a 5:30 p.m. tip Wednesday at Penn State — a fifth game away from Champaign this month. Not an easy one either. The Nittany Lions, interim coach and all, have been competitive in their two losses and already have a Top 25 win this season.
What was said
“Life on the road in the Big Ten. Quite the learning lesson today. We got taken out behind the woodshed and whupped physically.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood after Rutgers’ come-from-behind 91-88 victory Sunday in New Jersey
Grades
Player of the gamer
Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr.
Illinois made life tough on the Scarlet Knights’ leading scorer in the first half. The Illini were fine when Harper was limited to stepback mid-range jumpers and contested three-pointers. It was a different story in the second half where multiple catch-and-shoot threes got Harper in a rhythm. A rhythm he turned into a final line of 28 points on 9 of 15 shooting (5 of 8 from three) and nine rebounds.
Backcourt
Illinois: C-
Rutgers: B+
Da’Monte Williams was perfect from three-point range. Trent Frazier had one of his better offensive games in a long time. Ayo Dosunmu put up 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. But the Illini guards couldn’t stop fouling and couldn’t find a way to slow down Jacob Young in the first half or Harper in the second.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B-
Rutgers: A
Cockburn’s 17 points and 12 rebounds marked his fifth double-double of the season. Solid. Cockburn and fellow big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili even avoided foul trouble when no one else on the team could. That’s what made getting worked on the boards in the second half kind of troubling. Rutgers’ offensive rebounding, led by backup big Myles Johnson, helped turn the tide of the game.
Bench
Illinois: B-
Rutgers: A-
Neither Brad Underwood nor Steve Pikiell goes too deep on their respective bench. It was essentially a seven-man rotation for both teams if you don’t account for the brief time Coleman Hawkins and Jacob Grandison were on the court for the Illini. Sunday’s bench showdown, though, so Rutgers with the edge with Johnson and Geo Baker over Bezhanishvili and Andre Curbelo.
Overall
Illinois: C
Rutgers: A-
The Illini were well on their way to an important Big Ten road win through the first half of Sunday’s game. Effective, efficient offense buoyed by Cockburn down low and Frazier and Williams from the perimeter. A defense that took Rutgers’ best player almost out of the game entirely. A full 40-minute effort, though, it was not. A shot at a signature win turned into a disappointing loss.
