Beat writer Scott Richey's take on the Illini's first loss of the season:
What happened
The difference a few hustle plays can make was on full display in the second half of Wednesday’s game in Indianapolis. Baylor made them. Illinois didn’t. A manageable deficit grew to double figures for the Illini. And that was that. No Jimmy V Classic upset.
What it means
Will Illinois drop a spot or two in the next AP Top 25 poll? Probably. But it shouldn’t be a free fall like Virginia and Villanova experienced this week. Baylor is the No. 2 team in the country, and while the Illini might not be No. 5 much longer they’re still a top 10 worthy team.
What’s next
Sandwiched in between Wednesday’s game against No. 2 Baylor and next week’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup with No. 6 Duke is Saturday’s 8 p.m. home game against UT Martin. High potential for a letdown performance in between two ranked teams. That has to be avoided.
What was said
“They just fought for 40 minutes straight and never gave up. They just played like dogs for 40 straight minutes — not a minute less. That’s what they do.” — Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili on Baylor’s performance
Grades
Player of the game
Baylor guard Adam Flagler
Neither preseason All-American on the court Wednesday night in Indianapolis winds up taking home top honors, although a late charge from Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu did mean he outscored the Bears’ Jared Butler. It was Flagler, though, who provided a spark off the bench for Baylor and finished with a team-high 18 points to go with three rebounds and three assists.
Backcourt
Illinois: C
Baylor: A
The Bears’ deep backcourt was as advertised. Flagler and Butler were just part of it. Add in MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and even Mark Vital, and the Bears had two more double-digit scorers and, since four of them regularly played at the same time, they switched everything defensively. Dosunmu got going late and finished with XX points, but it wasn’t enough.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B-
Baylor: C+
This was supposed to be the Illini’s advantage, and it still was. Just with Giorgi Bezhanishvili as the X-factor in the post, while Kofi Cockburn got in foul trouble in the first half and stayed in it the rest of the game. Meanwhile, Bezhanishivili had a throwback game to the type of confident performance he regularly flashed as a freshman.
Bench
Illinois: B+
Baylor: A-
Bezhanishvili was the spark Illinois needed off the bench. Andre Curbelo did his part, too. The trio of Flagler, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Matthew Mayer was just a bit more productive. The way Bezhanishvili played, though, is a positive for the Illini after bench play became a question mark the longer last week’s multi-team event went on.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Baylor: A-
The Illini didn’t roll over after falling behind by double digits in the second half. They competed to the final buzzer, hanging with the No. 2 team in the country. Brad Underwood’s team just wasn’t quite ready to take that next step as a contender on the national stage.
