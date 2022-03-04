What happened
Penn State was able to bother Kofi Cockburn in the paint and limit his opportunities. The Nittany Lions mostly kept Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison ineffective on the perimeter, too. No surprise that the Illinois offense struggled. Enter the Illini defense. They locked in on that end in the final 6 minutes and escaped with a five-point home win.
What it means
The pathway to a shared Big Ten title for Illinois (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) remains open after Thursday night’s win. Said path, of course, still has that whole “Nebraska has to beat Wisconsin at home” obstacle in the way. Now, if the goal was to be ready for a March run or two, barely fending off the Nittany Lions doesn’t bode necessarily well.
What’s next
It won’t just take a Sunday win by the Cornhuskers to get Illinois a piece of the Big Ten title — and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Illini have to knock off Iowa on Sunday, too. An Iowa team that since the beginning of February has been been one of the best teams in the country and worked its way into the Associated Press Top 25.
What was said
“Well, the men that were guarding us were also guarding Kofi. That’s why it was hard to find Kofi because the guy that was guarding us was just leaving us and going to Kofi. He found a rhythm. Although he wasn't getting the ball or the ball wasn’t going in to him, he still played well on defense.” — Coleman Hawkins on Penn State making life tough on Kofi Cockburn