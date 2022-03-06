What happened
You don’t get a court storming for insignificant feats. Illinois leaned in to its defense down the stretch, slowing down a potent Iowa offense just enough for a come-from-behind 74-72 victory on Sunday night at State Farm Center. Then the Illinois fans poured onto Lou Henson Court to celebrate a Big Ten title (or at least a share of it).
What it means
Can’t say a Big Ten regular season title didn’t mean something to this Illinois team after the way Sunday’s win was celebrated. The Illini felt robbed of the trophy and the right to hoist a banner last season. This fills that void. There’s bigger picture implications, too — the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and the potential for a higher seed in the NCAA tournament.
What’s next
Another trip to Indianapolis and the opportunity to win consecutive Big Ten tournament championships. Illinois won’t have to play until Friday — a 10:30 a.m. start — with opponent to be determined. The Illini (22-8, 15-5 Big Ten) will face the winner of Michigan and Indiana in the 8/9 game having swept the Wolverines and won their only game against the Hoosiers this season.
What was said
“I never thought for a second we wouldn’t get it done. It’s too good a job, and we had too many things with great synergy that were working the right way. The State Farm Center being redone. Raising money for Ubben. The hardest thing was actually starting to win so we became somewhat sexy with recruits.” — Brad Underwood on winning Big Ten title.