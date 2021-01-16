Instant reaction
What happened
The focus will be on Duane Washington’s foot being out of bounds, that going uncalled and the Ohio State guard adding to the Buckeyes’ last minute free throws that closed out their 87-81 victory Saturday in Champaign. The focus should be on the fact Illinois dug itself a 15-point hole at halftime and needed every trick in the book just to put a comeback together.
What it means
Momentum is trending in the wrong direction for Illinois with consecutive Big Ten home losses. Outside of the second half against Northwestern and part of the second half Saturday at State Farm Center, the Illini have played mostly uninspired basketball. Defensive missteps — or simply scouting report mistakes — coupled with inefficient offense has been the losing formula.
What’s next
It’s a quick turnaround for Illinois. Quicker than it was supposed to be after the upcoming game with Penn State was moved from Wednesday to Tuesday in the first of likely several schedule moves from the Big Ten to account for new dates of postponed games. The Illini get one more crack at a home win against the Nittany Lions before ending next week at Michigan State.
What was said
“We have to quit riding the emotional roller coaster that is this team right now. It’s frustrating. I wish I had the exact answer. We’re going to have some very tough meetings. We’ve got to get this figured out. We’re one of the best teams in the country when we play. When we don’t, it’s time to put a stop to the don’ts.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood
Grades
Player of the game
Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell
It’s not like Illinois didn’t recruit Liddell. The two-time state champion and two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year out of Bellville West was a priority in the 2019 class. Liddell simply chose Ohio State instead, yet he plays against the Illini like he has something to prove. It was a double-double last season. On Saturday, it was a career-high 26 points that included a career-high four three-pointers. It was an efficient performance, too, with Liddell shooting 62.5 percent overall and 57.1 percent from deep.
Backcourt
Illinois: B
Ohio State: B+
Ayo Dosunmu was both more productive and more efficient offensively against Ohio State than he was against Maryland. The Illini guard’s 22 points, though, still took 16 shots and it was a scoring total buoyed by free throws. Adam Miller staying on track at the offensive end was a positive sign, but the Buckeyes — even down two point guards — showed a bit more depth.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C+
Ohio State: A
Kofi Cockburn ultimately wound up with his 10th double-double this season and seventh in eight Big Ten games with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Giorgi Bezhanishvili had a strong stretch in the first half and finished with nine points. But Bezhanishvili put up an 0-fer in the rebounding column, and Cockburn struggled mightily trying to slow down Liddell.
Bench
Illinois: C+
Ohio State: A
Seth Towns was hailed as a potential X-factor for this Ohio State team after he transferred in from Harvard. Lingering knee issues after missing the past two years have limited him still this season, but he knocked down two threes and was one of four Buckeyes with 11 points. Zed Key was solid off the bench, too. Illinois got some production from Bezhanishvili and Jacob Grandison, but Andre Curbelo was a non-factor for really the first time all season.
Overall
Illinois: C+
Ohio State: A-
The way Brad Underwood questioned his team’s toughness after Saturday’s loss isn’t a good sign for where Illinois stands at what’s essentially the midway point of the 2020-21 season. The Illini are at a crossroads and not looking like they have answers right now. Losing to the Buckeyes means Illinois slips into the crowded middle of the Big Ten. This year? There’s just as much chance to keep falling as rising back toward the top.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).