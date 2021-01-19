Instant reaction
What happened
Turns out not tanking the start of the game is a good thing. Illinois never trailed Tuesday night in its rematch against Penn State — in sharp contrast to the late December game in State College, Pa. — and rode a balanced offensive effort to get back on track after two consecutive home losses the past two weeks.
What it means
Temper a bit of the excitement with the knowledge Penn State has yet to win a Big Ten game this season. Illinois was a 10-point favorite heading into the game. Actually playing like a 10-point favorite is the takeaway, though. The Illini were crisp offensively (for the most part) and bottled up the Nittany Lions around the basket.
What’s next
A bit of a break. With Saturday’s game at Michigan State postponed, Illinois isn’t scheduled to play again for nine days — a Jan. 29 home date with Iowa. Of course, it’s the 2020-21 season. The Illini’s schedule could very well change. If it doesn’t, Illinois will have plenty of time to prep for the most efficient offense in the country.
What was said
“We just competed more in practice. That’s what it's all about. We had that stretch — those two losses at home — where we competed for a half. We didn’t put 40 minutes together. This past week coach did a really good job with the practice plan … trying to find five guys that would compete for 40 minutes start to finish.” — Illini guard Trent Frazier
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Mark Cockburn down for another double-double. The Illini’s 7-foot sophomore led the way in Tuesday’s victory against Penn State with 21 points and 12 rebounds. It was an efficient night for the Kingston, Jamaica, native, too. He shot 60 percent from the field (a bit off his 70-plus percentage in Big Ten play), but made up for it by knocking down 9 of 13 free throws. Hack-a-Kofi turned out to be a less than effective strategy for the Nittany Lions.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Penn State: C+
It was a team effort in the Illini backcourt. Adam Miller kept up his own steady three-point shootings, while Trent Frazier provided an extra offensive spark with his own. Ayo Dosunmu was equal parts facilitator and scorer, and Da’Monte Williams did the little things (and got a technical for standing up for Miller in a brief verbal spat). The Nittany Lions’ guards were hot from three and ice cold everywhere else.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Penn State: D-
Cockburn’s NCAA-leading 11th double-double, while impressive, wasn’t the most important part of the Illini sophomore center’s night. The way he altered the game defensively was. Cockburn finished with four blocks, but he altered many more shots and turned Penn State into a jump shooting team. That Penn State big man John Harrar was an absolute non-factor after going for 14-14 Sunday at Purdue was also notable.
Bench
Illinois: A
Penn State: D
It was a bit of a new-look bench with Jacob Grandison getting his first career start, but all three Illini reserves played out their roles effectively. Williams’ impact was on the glass with five rebounds. Giorgi Bezhanishvili provided a bit of a scoring punch with Cockburn on the bench, and Andre Curbelo tapped into his inner playmaker again. The Nittany Lions’ bench did … less.
Overall
Illinois: A
Penn State: D
Tuesday’s game didn’t quite enter “must win” territory for the Illini, but they were at least in that neighborhood after dropping home games to Maryland and Ohio State. They really couldn’t afford to have that streak reach three and then sit on it for nine days with Saturday’s postponement. Illinois wasn’t perfect — some sloppy play got the best of the Illini — but they at least got back on a positive track.