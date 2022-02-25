What happened
Believe it or not, Illinois actually led by 13 points midway through the first half. Alfonso Plummer was white hot from three-point range, and the Illini defense wasn’t giving Ohio State any easy looks. Both changed in a hurry as the Buckeyes built a significant second-half advantage that only Brad Underwood’s ejection could only almost change.
What it means
The Illini aren’t out of the Big Ten regular season title hunt now a full game back of co-leaders Purdue and Wisconsin, but Thursday’s loss to Ohio State puts significantly more pressure on the final three games. A Big Ten title is a serious goal for these Illini and now having lost three of their last five games certainly isn’t taking the direct route to accomplishing said goal.
What’s next
Illinois heads to Ann Arbor, Mich., for its final road game of the season. Brad Underwood has owned Juwan Howard since the latter was hired by Michigan. How Underwood and the Illini will fare against the Phil Martelli-coached Wolverines is the great unknown. Illinois crushed Michigan at the Crisler Center last year and already beat the Wolverines this year in Champaign.
What was said
“They were highly engaged and highly involved, and they stayed engaged the entire game. It made for a very difficult finish. Give them credit for the environment they created because it spurred their team. They’ve got a very passionate fan base here, and it was a tough finish.” — Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann on the State Farm Center crowd and Illinois’ comeback attempt