What happened
Illinois found the defensive effort that was missing last week at Maryland. It was necessary improvement, too, with both Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo sidelined for Tuesday night’s top 25 matchup with Michigan State. Necessary, too, with the Illini not scoring in the final 5 1/2 minutes of the game.
What it means
It wasn’t exactly “must win” territory for Illinois against Michigan State, but a third straight loss in the midst of the most difficult stretch of the season would have been tough. Otherwise, it was a fairly standard game for the Illini. With their best player in street clothes and arguably their second best not even at the arena, they found a way to win.
What’s next
The Illini get a trip to Evanston to face in-state “rival” Northwestern. The Wildcats do have their own win this month against Michigan State, but they’ve also lost six of their last seven games heading into their Wednesday road trip to Michigan. It’s hard to forget Illinois’ last trip to Welsh-Ryan Arena and its 53-point second half last January.
What was said
“I think it means the same as every game. That’s what our season has been about — next man up. We’ve been battling a lot of injuries, sickness, concussions. That’s what our season has been about. Everyone is stepping up.” — Illinois guard Trent Frazier on the 56-55 win against Michigan State