What happened
Good thing there’s no extra credit for style points because Illinois would have received zero Saturday against Northwestern. The 59-56 win against Northwestern epitomized Big Ten grind. The Illini not named Kofi Cockburn were not efficient and the number of turnovers and missed layups nearly sank the No. 24 team in the country against the unranked Wildcats.
What it means
The entirety of Saturday’s game at Welsh-Ryan Arena just served to solidify what both Illinois and Northwestern have been about of late. The Illini keep finding ways to win, mostly grinding out Big Ten victory after Big Ten victory. The Wildcats, conversely, remain unable to figure it out in close games having lost their sixth game by single digits this month alone.
What’s next
Another tough three-game stretch is on tap for Illinois starting with Wednesday’s home game against No. 11 Wisconsin. The Illini have first place in the Big Ten to themselves after beating Northwestern. But that’s only by a half game on the Badgers, who host Minnesota on Sunday and can make next week’s game a battle for the top of the league.
What was said
“It was a home game, man. Those fans are electric, man. They pick us up and give us the energy that we need every time we come here. It’s unbelievable.” — Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn on the nearly capacity crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena that had more than its fair share of orange- and blue-clad fans