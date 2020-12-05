WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois looked great on offense for a quarter and change. The Illini held strong on defense for the better part of a half. But the Hawkeyes eventually pulled away in both departments on the back of supreme field position, gradually improving play from quarterback Spencer Petras and a rash of injuries to the Illinois defense. The Illini offense largely was dormant after a strong start as Iowa proved why it allows fewer than 17 points per game, on average.
WHAT IT MEANS
For all the positive momentum that came out of road wins against Rutgers and Nebraska, Illinois still isn't in the "consistently challenging nationally-ranked teams" conversation. Illinois had a chance at back-to-back homecoming wins against Top 25 foes but couldn't pull through this time, as it did last year versus Wisconsin. The Illini defense's depth was significantly tested, along with the offense's ability to adapt to a stringent defense that clearly made its own adjustments after going down 14-0. One good quarter does not make a win against a team like Iowa.
WHAT'S NEXT
Nothing easier, with a trip north to face another ranked foe in No. 16 Northwestern. This game means a lot to the Illini's chances of, as quarterback Brandon Peters said leading up to this week's game, getting into a quality bowl. It's also the in-state game, which the Wildcats won last year. And the previous four years. It's an opportunity for Illinois to regain that upward momentum and also offer itself better positioning in the Big Ten's championship week.
WHAT WAS SAID
"Disappointing of course not to get the win, especially after your get off to a good start like that. You have to give Iowa a lot of credit. They hung in there early on and established themselves late, really from the second quarter on." — Illinois coach Lovie Smith