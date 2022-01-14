What happened
Trent Frazier hit that special gear again when Illinois needed it most. The veteran guard took control offensively in the closing minutes Friday night at State Farm Center with Michigan threatening an upset. Sound familiar? Frazier did the same thing three nights earlier in Lincoln, Neb., saving the Illini on the road, too.
What it means
Frazier’s late run covered up what had been an ineffective and inefficient Illinois offense through most of Friday’s game (among other issues for the Illini against the Wolverines). That’s two games where Illinois hasn’t fired on all cylinders at that end of the court. There’s a potential solution to that problem, but Andre Curbelo’s return is still to be determined.
What’s next
Arguably the biggest challenge of the season to date for No. 25 Illinois with an 11 a.m. showdown with No. 7 Purdue at State Farm Center on a Martin Luther King Jr. Day full of basketball. The Boilermakers have the best offense in the country and a legit inside-out game between Trevion Williams/Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey.
What was said
“Coming in I knew I had a task guarding him. I watched a lot of film on him, and he’s a very good player. I wanted to do my job and contain him Obviously, he got the best, they won, so back to the drawing board.” — Michigan guard DeVante’ Jones on facing Frazier