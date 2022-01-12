What happened
Turns out Trent Frazier wasn’t going to let Illinois leave Lincoln, Neb., without another Big Ten road win. The senior guard came within striking distance of his career high, dropping 29 points to keep the Illini unbeaten in conference play and the Cornhuskers winless in the same. And Illinois needed every one of those points, as Nebraska nearly pulled the upset.
What it means
Brad Underwood said last week that a foundational piece of the Illinois basketball program is finding a way to win when shots aren’t falling. Tuesday was another opportunity to test the strength of that foundation between the Illini’s missed free throws and a three-pointer success rate below the season norm against the Cornhuskers. Frazier and Co. ultimately had the answer.
What’s next
Maybe a home game Friday against Michigan? The Wolverines are currently on a COVID-19 pause and have had to postpone games against Michigan State and Purdue. Illinois is still planning on hosting Michigan at State Farm Center, but control of the play/don’t play decision lies solely with Michigan and whether or not the Wolverines have enough players.
What was said
“When I think back at this game, I’m going to remember Coleman Hawkins. Huge, huge offensive rebounds. He got two or three in a row there at a critical time. Then I’m going to remember maybe the coming out party for Omar Payne. I couldn’t be happier for a young man who has worked so hard and stayed with it.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood