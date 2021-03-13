Instant reaction
What happened
Another classic Illinois-Iowa matchup. At least as the new (old) rivalry has shifted in the past couple seasons. The Hawkeyes made a late push, cutting their deficit to five, but the Illini had the answer. As they’ve had time after time this season. A sixth straight win and 13th in their last 14 games has them title hunting.
What it means
Other than pushing Illinois into the Big Ten tournament title game, which is significant in a way, not all that much. The Illini were essentially a lock for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament before this weekend. That didn’t change. How good of a No. 1 seed Illinois secures, though, could be on the line.
What’s next
A rubber game with rather significant implications. Ohio State beat Illinois in Champaign. The Illini returned the favor in Columbus, Ohio. Now they’ll meet at essentially the halfway point at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis with a Big Ten tournament title on the line. Not a bad lead in to Selection Sunday.
What was said
It means a lot. The Big Ten, in my opinion, is the best conference in the country. Right now. Maybe throughout the years. Beating all those teams has been great. It’s a great feeling, obviously. We know how good we are. We’re loaded. We have so many weapons — defensively, offensively — and I'm just proud of my teammates.” — Illinois guard Andre Curbelo
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Think Cockburn had something to prove against the Big Ten Player of the Year? The big man battle trended Cockburn’s direction from the opening tip. Not only did he get what he wanted around the rim offensively, but the Illinois sophomore made life extraordinarily difficult on Iowa’s Luka Garza. It wasn’t a second straight double-double, but 26 points and eight rebounds for Cockburn got the job done.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+
Iowa: B+
Ayo Dosunmu didn’t quite mess around and get a triple-double, but the Illinois junior still stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Dosunmu was a facilitator first in Saturday’s Big Ten tournament semifinal, a status he shared with Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo with establishing Cockburn in the post the top priority.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Iowa: B+
A casual glance at the box score would make you think the Cockburn-Garza matchup was closer to a wash than leaning Cockburn’s direction. Garza finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds after all. But it took the Iowa senior center 21 shots to get those 21 points. Efficiency was not his friend.
Bench
Illinois: A
Iowa: B-
Curbelo’s struggles in his Big Ten tournament debut were a thing of the past come Saturday afternoon. Two dunks from the Illinois freshman guard — the second after just ripping the ball out of Iowa’s Joe Toussaint’s hands for a fast break — showed how much he was feeling it after a somewhat disappointing Friday night.
Overall
Illinois: A
Iowa: B+
It would be difficult to find another team playing better anywhere in the country than Illinois (although Oklahoma State would/could make a compelling argument). Not a bad time to hit a peak either. The Illini are one win away from being able to raise a legitimate banner at State Farm Center and give them plenty of momentum to maybe do the same by playing into April.
