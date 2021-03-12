Instant reaction
What happened
Illinois had a different energy from the opening tip Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was a continuation of the strong finish to the regular season. With just more on the line. And the Illini played like it. A balanced, efficient offense coupled with a defense that out-toughed Rutgers this time around kept Illinois’ Big Ten tourney run alive.
What it means
Can’t imagine any scenario where Illinois isn’t a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament now. Regardless of what happens the rest of this week. Think of it this way. The Illini just took a probable No. 9 seed come March Madness to the proverbial woodshed. Not a bad preview of what could come later this month.
What’s next
Doesn’t matter which team is up next. Illinois swept Wisconsin during the regular season and also beat Iowa in Champaign. The Hawkeyes are the more dangerous opponent, but these Illini are locked in. The hoped for month-long stay in Indianapolis will continue with a Saturday afternoon semifinal that puts Illinois one game closer to a Big Ten tournament title.
What was said
“I think everything Ayo (Dosunmu) does is contagious. I think that he understands it. I made a comment to him late in the game because we were slow getting to a huddle. The game was over, it was decided, but I barked at him it was his role to lead the other guys.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
Dosunmu looked … determined from the opening tip of Friday night’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. Turns out the postseason version of the unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection and national player of the year contender is even better. Dosunmu made his first five shots to help Illinois build its double-digit halftime lead and finished with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds in the Illini victory.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Rutgers: B-
The Scarlet Knights’ guards actually gave Illinois some trouble. Ron Harper Jr. and Jacob Young in particular, who both hit double-digit points. The thing is, they didn’t do much to slow the Illini guards down. It wasn’t just Dosunmu. Trent Frazier and Adam Miller both stuffed the stat sheet while playing solid defense.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Rutgers: D
Rutgers tried several options against Illinois center Kofi Cockburn. Myles Johnson got his shot. So did Clifford Omoruyi and Mamadou Doucoure. None were very successful in slowing the Illini big man down. Cockburn put up 18 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double in nearly a month.
Bench
Illinois: B+
Rutgers: C+
Andre Curbelo’s first-half foul trouble and more of the same for Giorgi Bezhanishvili in the second half narrowed the Illini’s bench production down to essentially Da’Monte Williams since coach Brad Underwood didn’t go any deeper with his rotation until it became a blowout. Williams was his solid “glue guy” self with nine points and five rebounds.
Overall
Illinois: A
Rutgers: C
Turns out Illinois is just as good given time to rest and thoroughly prepare as it is facing a series of quick turnarounds to end the regular season. The Illini jumped on Rutgers early in Friday’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal and never let off the gas. That experience with quick turnarounds now comes back into play with a spot in Saturday’s semifinals.
