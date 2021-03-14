Instant reaction
What happened
A blowout Illinois win — the way things were trending in the first half — would have been a bit anticlimactic to cap Big Ten play for the season. Not the way the best conference in the country would want to go out. Illinois and Ohio State ultimately traded haymakers to the end, with the Illini landing the finishing blow in overtime.
#Illini coach Brad Underwood addresses the crowd. pic.twitter.com/1PHe1ZOzrT— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) March 14, 2021
What it means
A banner can now be raised at State Farm Center without Michigan fans bringing up the point that Illinois did not, in fact, win the Big Ten regular season title despite finishing a half game ahead of the Wolverines in the standings. But a Big Ten tournament title isn’t the big one the Illini are chasing.
What’s next
After a hectic finish to the regular season and three games in three days this week in Indianapolis, Illinois actually has some time to rest and prepare for its next opponent. Which No. 16 seed it will be in the NCAA tournament is still to be determined. Soon, though. Championship Sunday is also Selection Sunday.
#Illini win. pic.twitter.com/U3WP4RSNDF— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) March 14, 2021
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili
Without Bezhanishvili, the Illini maybe don’t withstand Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. going off for 32 points. Kofi Cockburn in burgeoning second half foul trouble sent Bezhanishvili on the court. All the Illinois junior did was score 10 straight points and get the assist on the next bucket. He finished with 12 points before fouling out, one of six Illini to hit that mark.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Ohio State: A+
It wasn’t just Ayo Dosunmu on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, although he was one of the six. Da’Monte Williams hit three early three-pointers. Andre Curbelo came up big in overtime. Team effort. Again, needed with Washington going wild and Justice Sueing playing his best game of the season.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Ohio State: B
Cockburn didn’t quite hit that “dominate this game” level like he did in Saturday’s Big Ten tournament semifinals. Would have made things easier for the Illini, but Bezhanishvili more than picked up the slack. And, for once, E.J. Liddell didn’t roast Illinois as he has been more than capable of doing so far in his career.
Bench
Illinois: A
Ohio State: B
Brad Underwood tightened up his rotation again for Sunday’s championship game — perhaps an early glimpse into what the NCAA tournament will be like. The trio of Bezhanishvili, Curbelo and Williams delivered. In a big way. Ohio State leaned on its starters for heavy minutes, save for CJ Walker and his 13 points and six assists.
Overall
Illinois: A
Ohio State: B+
A grind-it-out finale to the Big Ten season should have been expected. Nothing came easy in the conference this year. It challenged Illinois at every step, and for nearly two months the Illini had the answer, dropping just a single game. Sunday was no different. Ohio State got red hot after starting ice cold. Illinois still cut down the nets.
