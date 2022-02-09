What happened
Defense didn’t travel this time. At least not enough of it for Illinois. It was a tall task Tuesday night at Mackey Arena against the No. 1 offense in the country, and Purdue certainly played like it. The Boilermakers’ Jaden Ivey was a problem, and the Illini had their four-game winning streak decisively snapped.
What it means
It’s a logjam at the top of the Big Ten standings. Illinois had first place all to itself heading into Tuesday’s game, but the Boilermakers joined the party with their 16-point win. Wisconsin reasserted itself in the Big Ten regular season title mix, too, with a win at Michigan State. So it’s a three-way tie for first with a month to play to decide it.
What’s next
A rematch with Northwestern with a 1 p.m. Sunday tip at State Farm Center just more than two weeks after beating the Wildcats by three in Evanston. It’s not so much a “must win” game for Illinois, but a home game against one of the bottom four teams in the Big Ten certainly falls in the “can’t lose” category for teams with conference title aspirations.
What was said
“It makes the game so much easier. It’s also a lot more enjoyable to play when he’s doing things like that. It takes a lot of pressure off our shoulders — just do the simple things while he’s putting on a show.” — Purdue sophomore forward Mason Gillis on Jaden Ivey’s second half takeover in the Boilermakers’ win