Instant reaction
What happened
You’ve seen it before. Many, many times. Game on the line. Ball in Ayo Dosunmu’s hands. Engage: Closer mode. Dosunmu came through in the clutch — again — and helped lead Illinois to its fourth straight win and third against an AP Top 25 team after missing three games with a facial injury and concussion.
What it means
A pair of wins against top seven teams in a single week probably made it official. Illinois will almost assuredly be a No. 1 seed when the NCAA tournament starts. Considering the Illini haven’t even made the tournament since 2013, that’s kind of notable. Turns out these final games weren’t all that meaningless after all.
What’s next
Time to breathe. The final two weeks of the regular season defined the word grind — especially when you consider Illinois played five of its final six games on the road. Finishing as Big Ten runners-up means the Illini get a double bye in the Big Ten tournament next week in Indianapolis. Fingers crossed they can actually put it to use this time.
What was said
“Playing with the mask on, it looks cool, but I would say it’s a unique situation definitely. When I sweat, the mask can really slide a little bit, so I’ve got it tighter. But I enjoy it. It makes me focus in more. It felt like every shot I’m shooting, in my head, I just look at it as an extra contest in my face.” — Ayo Dosunmu on wearing a protective face mask
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo
Yes, Ayo Dosunmu tapped into his inner closer. Again. But while Dosunmu took a little bit to get going, Curbelo was a dominant force in the first half. The freshman guard could have slid back into a secondary role with Dosunmu back on the court, but he opted to rip through another Big Ten defense en route to 19 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Ohio State: B+
Curbelo and Dosunmu had 19 points apiece. Combined for nine rebounds and nine assists. That’s a potent 1-2 punch for the Illini with postseason play just around the corner. And while Trent Frazier battled first half foul trouble, it was his part of Illinois’ defensive surge in the closing minutes against Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. that helped secure the win.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B
Ohio State: A
There’s just something about playing Illinois that brings out the best in E.J. Liddell. The Ohio State forward (and one-time Illini recruiting target) led the Buckeyes with 19 points, and his versatility — namely his three-point shooting — made life difficult on Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
Bench
Illinois: A
Ohio State: B-
Curbelo was, as always, the spark Illinois needed off the bench. He wasn’t it for the Illini reserves, though. Da’Monte Williams finished with seven points and six rebounds, drilling a there-pointer to tie the game late. What didn’t make it to the box score, though, was Williams’ effort in shutting down Liddell in the final few minutes.
Overall
Illinois: A
Ohio State: B+
The Illini really couldn’t hope to enter postseason play in a better place. They’ve won 11 of their last 12 games. Beat three consecutive AP Top 25 teams on the road. Have their national player of the year candidate back and looking as good as ever. That national championship goal? It’s within their grasp.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).