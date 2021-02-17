Instant reaction
What happened
From shades of another blowout to having to grind out another Big Ten victory. Tuesday’s game had it all for Illinois. The Illini were hyper efficient from the opening tip. Until they weren’t. Too many turnovers. Ayo Dosunmu coming back to Earth. In the end, though, a win. Just not one to feel that good about.
What it means
Make that two games and two overall lackluster performances against the worst teams in the Big Ten. Illinois has conference championship aspirations. Those are still alive after Tuesday’s win against Northwestern, but the Illini’s level of play has to improve. Cutting down on those turnovers would be a good start.
What’s next
A trip to unfriendly territory with a return game at Minnesota. The Gophers have been nearly unbeatable at home with a 13-1 record at Williams Arena. A good thing, too, since they haven’t won a single game on the road, which included getting absolutely run off the court in a mid-December loss in Champaign.
What was said
“They’re a team that’s competing, fighting for their season. They’ve lost (12) in a row. When you’re in the Big Ten and go through losing streaks like that, there’s tremendous urgency. … They just wouldn’t go away.” — Ayo Dosunmu on having to fight to beat Northwestern
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Just think what Cockburn might have done if he didn’t sit nearly 12 minutes in the first half after picking up two quick fouls. Cockburn asserted himself in the second half. It was necessary. Illinois had lost its edge. The 7-foot sophomore was a stabilizing force in the middle, though, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season. Only Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor (16) stands between Cockburn and the NCAA double-double lead.
Backcourt
Illinois: B-
Northwestern: B-
Ayo Dosunmu dazzled in his last two games. A triple-double against Wisconsin. A complete takeover at Nebraska. After a trio of early assists against Northwestern, though, Dosunmu mostly struggled before a late offensive burst. Stopping Northwestern’s Chase Audige, meanwhile, proved a problem. At least in the second half.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Northwestern: C-
Cockburn’s early foul trouble was more than matched by Northwestern’s trio of big men. Mostly because they had no answer for either Cockburn or Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Illinois’ backup big man filled in admirably for Cockburn in the first half with 10 points before Cockburn’s return. It was Bezhanishvili’s first game in double figures in the new year.
Bench
Illinois: B
Northwestern: C+
Bezhanishvili’s first half, Da’Monte Williams’ do-a-bit-of-everything approach (including four assists) and Andre Curbelo’s unexpected strength on the glass gave Illinois a decent punch off the bench. Northwestern got less. Boo Buie had nine points for the Wildcats, but fouled out in a key late moment.
Overall
Illinois: B
Northwestern: C
The Illini’s winning streak remains active at six games. They also didn’t lose ground in the Big Ten title chase, holding steady in second place. A win is a win is a win. The rest of the Big Ten, however, might not be as accommodating as Northwestern was missing plenty of shots and not taking advantage of early Illinois turnovers that allowed the Illini to build a lead they never relinquished.
