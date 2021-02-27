Instant reaction
What happened
Illinois tried to hand Wisconsin an easy home win with a dozen first half turnovers and 20 total. The Badgers said, “No thanks.” The Illini’s smothering defense forced Wisconsin into tough shot after tough shot. The majority of them the Badgers didn’t make until D’Mitrik Trice went on a late game heater. It wasn’t enough though, to keep Illinois from another road win.
What it means
Brad Underwood will tell you these final games of the regular season don’t mean much. Not with the Big Ten standings unbalanced with not all 14 teams playing 20 games. But Illinois is still playing for its NCAA tournament seed, and a road win against an AP Top 25 team is significant. Even if Wisconsin hasn’t beaten an upper half Big Ten team since mid-January.
What’s next
Another road game, of course. The second of three straight for Illinois to end the regular season. The Illini’s Tuesday trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., will pit them against a Michigan team making its case to be included in the conversation with Gonzaga and Baylor (maybe even ahead of the latter at this point) for top team in the country.
What was said
“We begged for one miss, and we just didn’t get it. One miss changes the whole complexion, the whole flow. You’ve got to make sure you do your job at your end, and we did with our last five field goals, our last 10 free throws and a lot of prayer.” — Brad Underwood on his thoughts’ during D’Mitrik Trice’s late heater
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois guard Da’Monte Williams
Several things remain true about Williams this season. As a catch-and-shoot three-point shooter, the senior guard is nearly unstoppable. He hit a pair against Wisconsin. And as a do-everything, versatile part of Illinois’ lineup, Williams does, well, something of everything for the Illini. Like the 12 points, four rebounds and four assists he put up against the Badgers. All while not falling into the same turnover trouble most of his teammates had to deal with Saturday.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+
Wisconsin: B-
Williams had some help in the Illini backcourt. Andre Curbelo came within a point of his career high with 17 points and had seven rebounds for good measure. Adam Miller didn’t score as much, but he crashed the boards, too. And Trent Frazier had D’Mitrik Trice locked up before the Wisconsin guard went wild in the final 2 1/2 minutes.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Wisconsin: B-
It’s simple, really. Kofi Cockburn is too strong, too physical for most opposing Big Ten big men. The Illini center showed that again Saturday with 19 points and seven rebounds, steadying his team in the second half. What Cockburn did defensively — drawn away from the basket by Wisconsin’s stretch 5s — was just as important.
Bench
Illinois: A
Wisconsin: B-
The only ding on Curbelo’s performance were his team-high six turnovers. Brad Underwood took some responsibility for the later ones given Curbelo was not the usual trigger man in inbounds plays. Otherwise, the freshman guard stepped up in Ayo Dosunmu’s absence, with Giorgi Bezhanishvili providing a boost in the first half with Cockburn slowed a bit.
Overall
Illinois: A-
Wisconsin: B-
A road win at Wisconsin is a fairly big deal by itself. That Illinois did it for a second consecutive season — a feat last accomplished 15 years ago — adds to the import of the “road kill.” That it happened Saturday without Dosunmu adds an entirely different level to the win. The Illini are better with Dosunmu, but finding ways to win without him only strengthens the team.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).