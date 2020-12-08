Beat writer Scott Richey's take on the Illini's most significant win of the season:
What happened
The first four-plus minutes at Cameron Indoor Stadium set the tone for the rest of the game. Illinois had a double-digit lead by that point and relinquished it for just a couple brief moments before halftime. That advantage held in the second half, as the Illini forced Duke into tough shots and countered with their most balanced offense of the season.
What it means
Depending on how you feel about Ohio — the Bobcats are good, but not that good — Illinois was definitely still in search of a signature win heading into Tuesday night’s game. Consider it acquired. Taking down Duke mark the Illini’s first nonconference road win against a top 10 team since beating Gonzaga in Dec. 2012.
What’s next
Illinois gets a few days back home in Champaign before hitting the road again for Braggin’ Rights at Missouri courtesy an Andy Katz coin flip. The Tigers have had the upper hand in the rivalry game the last two seasons. There's meaning to this game beyond the rivalry when you consider guys like Mark Smith, Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon on the Missouri roster.
What was said
"That Baylor game was brutal. We're bad losers. We don't like to lose — especially with the talent we have. After the (UT Martin) game got canceled, we had a lot of time for preparation to and to get better. We looked over what we did wrong and what we needed to get better at, and we prepared for Duke." — Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
Stop if you’ve heard this before. The Illini’s preseason All-American guard played like … an All-American. A “quiet” first half for Dosunmu, according to some people on the Internet, still saw him post eight points, eight rebounds and four assists. He finished with another impressive final line — 18 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Duke: C
Did Andre Curbelo have a few too many turnovers (particularly of the unforced variety)? Sure. The math still added up, though. What Curbelo brought offensively was enough to balance out those mistakes. Add in the play of Dosunmu, Da’Monte Williams, Trent Frazier and Adam Miller, and the Illini guards had the upper hand Tuesday night.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A-
Duke: C-
Illini coach Brad Underwood made a point of saying he was going to play Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn together more heading into Tuesday’s game. He did, and they played well in short spurts together. Pretty good apart, too, and they combined for 24 points and 13 rebounds to more than top what the Blue Devils’ Matthew Hurt provided since he didn’t get much help.
Bench
Illinois: A
Duke: C-
The Illini’s “empty the bench” approach in the first two games of the season seems like forever ago. Underwood’s rotation has tightened considerably, and it was basically just Bezhanishvili and Curbelo off the bench for the Illini (wth a little Coleman Hawkins). Duke played more reserves, but only Jeremy Roach really contributed.
Overall
Illinois: A
Duke: C-
Turning it over 18 times won’t sit well with Underwood, but Illinois won the rebounding battle, bottled up what can be a fairly potent Duke offense and, you know, beat a top 10 team on the road. Not to mention an incredibly balanced offensive performance with six players in double figures. Signature win secured.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).