Inconsistent play from Illinois' offensive eliminated a chance for the Illini (1-2) to score an upset victory over No. 7-ranked Penn State (3-0) in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Staff writer Joey Wright has three quick thoughts:
What happened
Illinois kept it close with Penn State for the first 75 percent of the contest, but the Nittany Lions eventually broke past the Illini's stingy defense to score a comfortable win in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Penn State's breakthrough was largely of Illinois' own doing as Luke Altmyer tossed four interceptions in the first three quarters and Illinois converted just five of its 14 attempts on third down. Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar was held to 208 passing yards and no touchdowns on 16 completions, but Penn State greatly benefitted from starting eight of its 15 drives within 65 yards of the end zone.
What it means
Some will call it a quarterback controversy. Others will dismiss Altmyer's off game – 15-28 for 163 yards in total – as just that after the sophomore threw for three touchdowns and 408 yards in Illinois' first two games. John Paddock played the entire fourth quarter in a mop-up role, collecting 103 yards with a touchdown to Malik Elzy while completing nine of 16 attempts. But Bret Bielema and Barry Lunney Jr. will need to address an offense that had many chances to vault Illinois into the lead while the defense kept Penn State to 298 yards in the opening three quarters despite being forced to remain on the field.
What's next
Florida Atlantic provides an opportunity to right the ship in a nonconference contest on Sept. 23. The Owls' men's basketball team is fresh off a run to the Final Four, but the football team has inspired decidedly less confidence in its first two games. A 42-20 win over FCS foe Monmouth led to a 17-10 loss to Ohio on Sept. 9. The Owls – who were picked to finish fifth in the American Athletic Conference preseason media poll – play at Clemson tonight at 7 p.m.