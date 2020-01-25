Instant reaction: No. 21 Illinois 64, Michigan 62
What happened
Ayo Dosunmu. That’s what happened. Michigan left the door open just enough by missing its final five free throws. Dosunmu kicked it in. The Illinois guard has defined “closer” and did so again in the Illini’s third Big Ten road win.
What it means
The Illini are winners of six straight conference games for the first time since the 2004-05 season, and half of them have come away from home. A rarity this season. It also means they’re in solo first place in the Big Ten.
What's next
First, Illinois will probably jump up even further in the AP Top 25 when the newest poll drops Monday. Then, the Illini will try to hold serve at home and pick up its seventh consecutive win Thursday against Minnesota.
GRADES
Illini 64, Wolverines 62
Player of the game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
It couldn’t go to anybody else. Dosunmu was the reason the Illini left Ann Arbor, Mich., with a sixth straight win and first place in the Big Ten all to themselves. The 6-foot-5 sophomore might have scored a career-high 27 points, but it was the last two that made the difference in Illinois’ 64-62 road win at Michigan.
Backcourt
Illinois A+ | Michigan B+
Trent Frazier spending almost exactly as much time on the bench with foul trouble as off it would typically be a blow for the Illini (even though he still had 10 points). Andres Feliz having perhaps his best game since the last time Illinois beat Michigan balanced the scales. Feliz gave the Illini its typical 1-2 backcourt punch, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Frontcourt
Illinois C- | Michigan B-
The frontcourt battle went to the Wolverines this time, with Kofi Cockburn struggling. The freshman center, who has become a fairly regular double-double presence, had just five points and three rebounds before fouling out in the second half. Giorgi Bezhanishvili was fairly limited on the offensive end, too, while the Wolverines got solid production from Jon Teske, Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner.
Bench
Illinois A | Michigan C
What turned into essentially a seven-man Illinois rotation with Alan Griffin unavailable meant more responsibility on Feliz and Kipper Nichols. The former, obviously, delivered, and Nichols didn’t make many mistakes in his 23 minutes on the court.
Overall
Illinois A- | Michigan B-
No team in the Big Ten is hotter than the Illini and their six-game winning streak. What impressed Saturday was how they still figured out a way to win when so many things didn’t go their way. It’s what good teams — and Illinois now qualifies as one — do.
