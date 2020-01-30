WHAT HAPPENED
A pair of Illinois’ more unsung contributors made sure the Illini didn’t disappoint a sold-out home crowd. Andres Feliz provided some offensive punch, and Da’Monte Williams finished the win with his defense.
WHAT IT MEANS
The Illini have found many different ways to win during their seven-game winning streak. Mark this one down as another that came almost purely because of defensive effort. Just imagine if Illinois can get some shots to fall.
WHAT’S NEXT
Illinois puts its winning streak on the line Sunday at Iowa. Another road game shouldn’t bother the Illini. Three of their seven wins this month came away from State Farm Center. Maybe they start February the same way.
Player of the game
Illinois guard Da’Monte Williams
No, Williams did not snap his 0 for 2020 shooting slump. In fact, the junior guard missed all three of the shots he attempted. That doesn’t change his value. Illinois needed a closer — again — and Williams provided it in a different form. Steal. Block. Defensive rebound. Williams ended Minnesota’s final three possessions by himself, notching a solo kill to extend the Illini’s winning streak.
Backcourt
Illinois A | Minnesota C+
The Illini wound up with four double-digit scorers by the end of their eight-point win against the Gophers. Three of them were guards. A combined 40 points from Andres Feliz (17), Ayo Dosunmu (13) and Trent Frazier (10) was the counter to Minnesota running its most successful offense through the post.
Frontcourt
Illinois B | Minnesota B+
Completely shutting down Gophers’ big man Daniel Oturu is something few teams can boast. Central Michigan probably came the closest in November, holding him to nine points. Oturu finished with 20 points and eight rebounds Thursday night, but the Illini were able to counter with 19 points and 16 rebounds combind from Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili
Bench
Illinois A- | Minnesota D-
That the Illini got more from their bench than the Gophers wasn’t a surprise. Minnesota isn’t deep and missing Payton Willis didn’t help. Feliz dropped 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists to lead Illinois’ reserves, but Kipper Nichols’ second-half offensive rebounding was equally as important.
Overall
Illinois A- | Minnesota C-
The Illini have some work to do offensively. Shooting 31.3 percent from the field doesn’t always win you games. Illinois has shown it can get hot on the offensive end, but leaning on its defense has worked several times this year.