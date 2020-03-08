Instant Reaction: No. 23 Illinois 78, No. 18 Iowa 76
What happened
Taking everything into account — atmosphere at State Farm Center included — Sunday night’s Illinois-Iowa game was arguably the best one of the season. The rivalry is real. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu put the Illini on his shoulders in the second half, with more clutch play helping Illinois hold on for the win.
What it means
A few things. One, Illinois secured the No. 4 seed and double bye in the Big Ten tournament. Notable after all the Wednesday starts in conference tourney play in the past few years. The Illini victory was also Brad Underwood’s first against Iowa — the only Big Ten team he had yet to beat.
What’s next
Illinois doesn’t know its opponent just yet in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. There’s a chance — and a pretty good one — that Friday’s second game in Indianapolis will be round three between the Illini and Hawkeyes. Iowa has to get past the winner of Wednesday’s opener between Minnesota and Northwestern, with the Hawkeyes perfect against those two teams this season.
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
How many different ways can you describe what Dosunmu has done consistently throughout this season? The sophomore guard epitomizes clutch, and he showed why — again — against Iowa. Dosunmu played all 40 minutes Sunday night against the Hawkeyes and led Illinois with 17 points and eight assists, with his seven rebounds just one shy of Kofi Cockburn’s team lead.
Backcourt
Illinois A | Iowa B-
Dosunmu’s performance alone would have been enough for the Illini to secure an ‘A.’ He also had some help. Andres Feliz bounced back in the second half after sitting most of the first with foul trouble and knocked down a couple clutch three-pointers before finishing with 14 points. Da’Monte Williams (nine points, plenty of intensity) made a difference, too.
Frontcourt
Illinois A | Iowa A
While Illinois had a clearer advantage with its guards, Luka Garza’s performance evened things out down low. The Iowa junior put up a game-high 28 points and eight rebounds and carried the Hawkeyes in the second half. The Illini still got solid production from Cockburn (12 points, eight rebounds) and Kipper Nichols (10 points, three rebounds)
Bench
Illinois B- | Iowa C
Senior Night meant a shift in starting lineup and corresponding change to the Illini reserves. That saw Trent Frazier come off the bench with seven points (despite some iffy shooting) to go with Williams’ production and a steady six points and four rebounds from Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Bakari Evelyn and his eight points and four rebounds was about it for the Hawkeyes off the bench.
Overall
Illinois A- | Iowa B+
It was an “all hands on deck” type of game for the Illini, as evidenced by the entire team coming to the postgame press conference. Dosunmu might have carried a heavy load in the second half to take down Iowa, but Illinois is going to need the type of balance they showed against the Hawkeyes to put together a tournament — Big Ten or NCAA — run.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).