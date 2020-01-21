Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) celebrate their win in a NCAA basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) celebrate their win in a NCAA basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.