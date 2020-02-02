Instant reaction: No. 18 Iowa 72, No. 19 Illinois 65
What happened
Illinois scrapped and clawed its way to seven straight victories in the month of January. Winning ugly. The Illini were all set up for another one just like that to start February. Except they didn’t get the requisite late stops and went nearly 3 1/2 minutes down the stretch without a single point.
What it means
A fourth Big Ten road win in four tries would have been momentous. Not getting it? Stings in the short term, but it wasn’t an “unwinnable” game in Iowa City like last season. The Illini’s winning streak might have been stopped at seven, but they’re still tied for first atop the Big Ten with Michigan State.
What’s next
The road doesn’t get any easier even in the grind that is the Big Ten this season. Illinois could have as many as four more AP Top 25 matchups in a row, starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against Maryland. It’s already a sellout, one of four more for Illinois to end the season. Only the Feb. 24 game against Nebraska has tickets still available.
Grades
Player of the game
Iowa center Luka Garza
It might have taken the Hawkeyes’ big man a little time to get going considering he didn’t score until just less than 5 minutes remained in the first half, but once he did he was awfully hard to stop. Garza had 11 points at halftime and finished with a game-high 25 to go with 10 rebounds in the Iowa win.
Backcourt
Illinois: B- | Iowa: A-
Andres Feliz led the way again for the Illini — dropping a second straight 17-point effort — and he was joined in double figures by Trent Frazier (12 points) and Ayo Dosunmu (11). The Illinois guards, though, had just as much trouble slowing down their Iowa counterparts. Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick finished with 18 points apiece, and they shot a combined 63 percent in doing so.
Frontcourt
Illinois: D | Iowa: A
Garza was the difference maker for the Hawkeyes in the paint (with the occasional successful foray beyond the three-point line). The rest of the Iowa bigs just helped make life tough on Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. The Illini duo had 13 points and 12 rebounds combined, but they also managed to team up for seven of Illinois’ 13 turnovers.
Bench
Illinois: A | Iowa: D-
The Illini trio of Feliz, Alan Griffin and Kipper Nichols might have had their best joint performance off the bench against Iowa. While Feliz did the most, Griffin and Nichols both had six points and five rebounds in their combined “sixth man” role with the senior guard. Contrarily, save for a few rebounds (mostly from Ryan Kriener), the Hawkeyes didn’t get anything from their bench. Literally. Zero points.
Overall
Illinois: B- | Iowa: B+
Illinois found a way to win during their winning streak last month when things didn’t all go swimmingly. Facing a similar situation Sunday in Iowa City, the Illini couldn’t pull out what would have been another close win. That they were in position to do so, however, shows their growth in the last year. No 24-point beatdown at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this time around.
