Instant Reaction: No. 19 Ohio State 71, No. 23 Illinois 63
Beat writer Scott Richey's courtside take from Thursday's 71-63 Ohio State win in Columbus, Ohio.
Player of the game
Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell
There’s a reason Illinois recruited the former Belleville West standout and two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year as hard as the Illini did. Simply put, Liddell is going to be a problem in the Big Ten. He was certainly a problem for Illinois on Thursday night, with his first career double-double as he matched his top scoring effort of the season with 17 points and set a new career-high with 11 rebounds. Two assists and a blocked shot were just for good measure.
Backcourt
Ohio State B- | Illinois A-
The Illini could have been in a real pickle when their entire frontcourt wound up in foul trouble during the first half. Ayo Dosunmu (scoring) and Andres Feliz (rebounding) kept Illinois on top. Dosunmu finished with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting to go with five rebounds. Feliz had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Frontcourt
Ohio State A | Illinois D-
Liddell’s double-double was only part of the problem for the Illini. After a slow first half (foul trouble of his own), Kaleb Wesson bounced back to put up 19 points and five rebounds. Illinois’ big men couldn’t do the same. Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili managed just eight points and three rebounds between the two of them. Bezhanishvili had two points and zero rebounds as his struggles from the past month resurfaced.
Bench
Ohio State A | Illinois D
The Buckeyes wound up with a significant advantage in bench points for two reasons. Liddell’s production was one. Danny Hummer getting the start on senior night was the other. That meant CJ Walker came off the bench, and he wound up the third Ohio State player in double figures with 15 points. Illinois’ 11 bench points was, again, mostly Alan Griffin with seven.
Overall
Ohio State A- | Illinois C-
That the Illini lost Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio, wasn’t the story. It was how they lost. Namely by getting outrebounded. And giving up too many points in the paint. And losing the turnover battle. None of which is ideal.
