WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois had to play a game about 8 1/2 hours after its players and coaching staff learned Bret Bielema is taking over the program. A wild first quarter that produced 42 total points only continued in that direction for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions used superior depth and big-play capabilities to hand the Illini a third consecutive loss.
WHAT IT MEANS
The result doesn't mean anything, in the grand scheme of things. But this game was a potential proving ground for numerous Illini, as Bielema was in attendance at Beaver Stadium. Especially given seniors have an extra year of eligibility, extended by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this was an important opportunity for players on both sides of the ball to show they have a spot in Bielema's system.
WHAT'S NEXT
There's essentially no chance a two-win Illinois team gets a bowl game invitation — even with qualifications waived this year — so the focus turns to preparing for 2021. That starts with Bielema addressing the players on Sunday, followed by an introductory Zoom media call Monday afternoon. From there, Bielema will begin to decide what the Illini look like when they take the field on Aug. 28, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland, against Nebraska.
WHAT WAS SAID
"Obviously a tough game for us. Started the game off well, did some good things, making some plays. Wasn’t able to sustain enough things offensively and the defense as well." — acting coach Rod Smith