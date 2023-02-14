WHAT HAPPENED
Murphy’s Law in action for Illinois. Because if something could go wrong for the Illini on Tuesday night in University Park, Pa., it pretty much did. At least defensively. Illinois had no answer for Penn State’s Jalen Pickett or the Nittany Lions’ three-point shooters. The result? A second double-digit loss for the Illini against a team that had lost eight of its last 11 games.
WHAT IT MEANS
Don’t count on another banner raising at State Farm Center next season. At least not for a second straight Big Ten regular-season title. While Illinois isn’t mathematically eliminated from the race, the Illini did drop further down in the slog that is the group of eight teams all chasing Purdue. Illinois (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) basically has to win out and then hope for some help. A lot of help.
WHAT'S NEXT
The start of another packed stretch of the schedule with an 11 a.m. tip on Saturday at No. 14 Indiana. It will be the first of four games in a nine-day stretch. Better, of course, than catching the Hoosiers at the end of that run. The last time that happened, Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 35 points (that probably did matter) and Indiana beat Illinois by 15 points in Champaign.
WHAT WAS SAID
“A good ol’ fashioned getting taken out to the woodshed. We got our tail kicked. They’re good. ... They’re old. They’re so old. They run great offense. If you don’t show up to play with much bite or much fight, this is what happens in the Big Ten.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Penn State after the Nittany Lions’ 93-81 victory