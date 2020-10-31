CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith's Illinois football team found itself behind the 8-ball before opening kickoff of Saturday's home opener versus Purdue.
And things didn't get a whole lot better once the contest began — although the Illini made things interesting in the fourth quarter.
Illinois fell to 0-2 on the season via a 31-24 loss to the Boilermakers (2-0). Quarterback Brandon Peters was ruled out less than two hours before game time because of a positive COVID-19 test, leaving sophomore Coran Taylor to spend the majority of the tilt at QB with Isaiah Williams out for contact tracing and Matt Robinson getting injured in the first quarter.
Fourteen Illini were announced out ahead of the game, including tight end Griffin Moore with a positive COVID-19 test and center Doug Kramer due to contact tracing.
Illinois then struggled to contain Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell and receivers David Bell and Milton Wright, as O'Connell connected with the duo for more than 200 yards worth of passes and two touchdowns. Zander Horvath added more than 100 yards of rushing and a ground score, though he fumbled twice.
The Illini also had a difficult time hanging on to the football, as Taylor tossed two interceptions and fumbled twice. The second of his fumbles resulted in a short return touchdown that put the Boilermakers up 31-10 late in the third quarter.
It was from that point on, however, that Taylor and his teammates rallied.
Taylor hit Daniel Imatobhebhe for a 28-yard touchdown pass with more than 11 minutes remaining in the game. After a Purdue punt, Taylor found Brian Hightower for a 9-yard scoring play to pull Illinois within 31-24 with 6:36 remaining.
The Boilermakers' next drive ended in a short punt, and the Illini drove into the red zone only to be turned away on downs.
On a happier note, Danville native Caleb Griffin received his first career start with kicker James McCourt sidelined. Griffin booted his inaugural collegiate field goal (28 yards) and added three PATs.