What happened
One team entered Wednesday night’s game at Jersey Mike’s Arena as the hottest team in the Big Ten. That team wasn’t Illinois. It was a full 40 minutes of offensive woes for the Illini — double what plagued them last week — and Rutgers knocked off a fourth consecutive Associated Press Top 25 team. Three of which came in the “Trapezoid of Terror.”
What it means
Buckle up for the final 2 1/2 weeks of the regular season. The Big Ten title hunt just got a bit more interesting. The loss dropped Illinois from its place alone atop the conference standings, and the championship chase now has to include Rutgers. Not to mention Purdue, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Michigan State. This year’s Big Ten title is up for grabs.
What’s next
Illinois doesn’t exactly get a reprieve to end the week. Not with another road trip to East Lansing, Mich., and a rematch with No. 19 Michigan State. The Illini won in Champaign last month playing without Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo. Even back to full strength the level of difficulty ratchets up several degrees playing at the Breslin Center.
What was said
“All the credit in the world to them. That was something my team hasn’t seen in a long, long time, and that was just absolutely getting punched in the face. They deserve all the credit. We had no answer. We had no life, no spirit, no fight. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a team in my life get outrebounded by 20.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood after Wednesday’s loss