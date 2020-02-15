WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois hung with Rutgers on the boads and in fast break points. Even bench points with a shuffled rotation. What the Illini didn’t do mattered more. As in make shots — especially in the second half — and get stops.
WHAT IT MEANS
No one has won at the RAC this season. No one. In 17 games. The Illini are undoubtedly in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season. Losing them all so far, though, doesn’t bode well. Even in the Big Ten grind.
WHAT’S NEXT
That toughest stretch continues Tuesday at No. 13 Penn State. The Nittany Lions won their eighth straight game and 20th overall Saturday against Northwestern and are arguably the hottest team in the Big Ten.
GRADES
Player of the game: Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr.
Harper entered Saturday’s game shooting 28.6 percent from three-point range. He’d made just three of his last 18. So of course the sophomore with the famous father made all five of his three-pointers against Illinois. Harper barely missed overall, scoring a game-high 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting (78.6 percent).
Backcourt: Rutgers A | Illinois C
The Illini were already at a disadvantage with sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu not available because of the injury he suffered Tuesday against Michigan State. While Alan Griffin, Andres Feliz and Trent Frazier combined for 35 points, that trio shot just 27.3 percent from the field. Back in the starting lineup for Rutgers, Geo Baker was a solid complement alongside Harper with 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds.
Frontcourt: Rutgers B+ | Illinois C
Kofi Cockburn put together another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili was a little more under control with his six points and seven rebounds. Solid effort from the Illini big men, but ultimately not enough. Akwasi Yeboah scored 12 points for the Scarlet Knights, while Myles Johnson stayed out of foul trouble and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Bench: Rutgers B- | Illinois C
Roles changed for the Illini with Griffin and Feliz in the starting lineup. Mostly, Illinois was missing some of its scoring punch out of its various second units. Tevian Jones had some bright spots in his season-high 19-plus minutes, but his shooting struggles put him in line with most of his teammates.
Overall: Rutgers B+ | Illinois C
The chance to snap their losing streak was there for the taking for the Illini on Saturday. Until they got absolutely nothing offensively for two lengthy stretches in the second half. Doing that on the road won’t get you wins.