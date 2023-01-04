WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois became woefully bogged down by foul trouble almost from the word go at Welsh-Ryan Arena, and things never really improved as the night went on in this deflating third Big Ten loss for the Illini. Northwestern played far from a perfect game but seemed content to take what Illinois gave it. And the Illini offense didn’t appear to possess a concrete game plan for how it wanted to attack the Wildcats’ defense.
WHAT IT MEANS
That these Illini still are working through several growing pains associated with roster turnover between last season and this one. Especially for large stretches in the second half, Illinois’ on-court product looked like five athletes playing around one another instead of with each other. Frustration took hold with various players’ foul woes, and some steady Illinois defense was blunted by fouling and turnover trouble.
WHAT’S NEXT
Not much time to work out all of the kinks Illinois suffered through versus Northwestern, as 14th-ranked Wisconsin comes to State Farm Center on Saturday afternoon. The Illini could’ve lost by a pretty significant margin Wednesday if they were facing a more potent opponent. If they look the same this weekend, the Badgers very likely will cash in on those shortcomings. Even so, this is a golden chance for Illinois to turn things around in a big way.
WHAT WAS SAID
"It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up. And you’ve got to want something that’s bigger than yourself. And you’ve got to want success. We’re really young, and that’s showing right now. ... It has to become about us. It's one of the issues that happens with new guys and young guys — it's always about them. It becomes individual. ... It's got to become about us. And when it's us, we'll win. We've proven we can beat some of the best teams in the country." — Underwood