No. 4 Illinois men's basketball put together a defensively stout first half Tuesday in a road matchup with No. 2 Michigan, carrying a 33-22 lead into the halftime locker room.

What happened after intermission sent Twitter into a frenzy.

The Illini overwhelmed the Wolverines the rest of the way, going up by as many as 28 points en route to a 76-53 victory.

Here's just a sampling of the social media reaction that Illinois (19-6, 15-4 Big Ten) created by romping past Michigan (18-2, 13-2).

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

