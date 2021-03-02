No. 4 Illinois men's basketball put together a defensively stout first half Tuesday in a road matchup with No. 2 Michigan, carrying a 33-22 lead into the halftime locker room.
What happened after intermission sent Twitter into a frenzy.
The Illini overwhelmed the Wolverines the rest of the way, going up by as many as 28 points en route to a 76-53 victory.
LET’S GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ZwbUWVzm0F— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 3, 2021
Here's just a sampling of the social media reaction that Illinois (19-6, 15-4 Big Ten) created by romping past Michigan (18-2, 13-2).
It is such a great time to be part of #Illini Nation. And from the talent on this floor, the fun is just beginning.— Erika Harold (@ErikaHarold) March 3, 2021
This #Illinois #Michigan game is flat out stunning. No Ayo and the #Illini are absolutely steamrolling the Maize and Blue in AA.— Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) March 3, 2021
I’m old enough to remember when people thought @umichbball was the best team in the #B1G.— Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) March 3, 2021
Beat. Down. #Illini
More. More. More. Give us more.— Mike LaTulip (@LaTulip_Mike) March 3, 2021
Defensive clinic. Put it on DVD. Sell it to the masses. Tell your grandkids. #Illini— Matt McCumber (@MDM2582) March 3, 2021
I know Illinois is terrific and the Big 10 is absurdly loaded, but I didn't think anyone could do this to Michigan.— scott pianowski (@scott_pianowski) March 3, 2021
Uh, so, with Baylor winning at WVU tonight ... if Illinois were also continue rolling here and win at Michigan, it might feel like all four No. 1 seeds would be locked up. I know we’ve still got plenty of ball to play before Selection Sunday, but ...— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 3, 2021
This is an official request to ESPN for a split screen between on-court action and Illinois' bench reaction for the remainder of this game. Please and thank you.— Shannon Ryan (@sryantribune) March 3, 2021
What Illinois is doing to Michigan: pic.twitter.com/JdNfku1xQv— Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) March 3, 2021
So Illinois on the moneyline was the play, huh?— Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) March 3, 2021
Illinois is doing work. Their defense is a thing.— Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) March 3, 2021
Random thought: Want to know the value of good assistant coaches?— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 3, 2021
Orlando Antigua was at Kentucky 2009-2014 - the three best teams of the Calipari era were 2010, 2012, 2015 (his final recruiting class).
He gets to Illinois, they are Top 5 nationally 4 years later#Respect
Frazier is absolutely cooking Michigan. I was thinking Illinois’ ceiling was Elite Eight but I might have to reconsider.— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 3, 2021
And so I took Illinois second half +8.5 pic.twitter.com/fxGEIheym1— Amber Dixon (@AmberNews3LV) March 3, 2021
A reminder that tonight, Michigan got boatraced by an Illinois team missing Ayo Dosunmu https://t.co/kl8wXSyMJs— Slipper Still Fits (@slipperstillfit) March 3, 2021
I'm pretty sure there hasn't been a more impressive performance this year than what Illinois is doing without Ayo right now.— Kevin Kugler (@kevinkugler) March 3, 2021
Michigan would have clinched the league title with a win...
Cannot WAIT for the Big Ten tournament next week in Indy.