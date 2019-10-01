CHAMPAIGN — The college basketball offseason is just that in name only at this point.
Illinois’ loss to Iowa in the Big Ten tournament was followed by individual and team skill workouts in the spring. Then more in the summer. Then 10 official practices ahead of the team’s trip to Italy. Then that 10-day foreign tour. Then more individual and team skill workouts once the players returned to campus in late August for the start of a new year.
It’s all basketball, all the time, and starting Thursday the intensity ramps up another few degrees. That’s when the Illini will begin their official practices for the 2019-20 season. It’s a week later than most of the rest of the college basketball world and a luxury Illinois coach Brad Underwood decided he could take because of the run of two-a-days in the pre-Italy practices.
That narrows the window a bit. Illinois will pack 30 practices into a 33-day stretch before its season opener against Nicholls State on Nov. 5. That doesn’t take into account a late October scrimmage at South Carolina and the Nov. 2 exhibition against Division II Lewis.
The 2019-20 season is coming in hot, and the Illini are about to start tripling their daily work.
“The workouts are only an hour,” sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said during his appearance on ‘Monday Night SportsTalk’ on WDWS 1400-AM. “Practice is three hours tops. The extra two hours, that’s always different, but we’re just competing. We know that season’s right around the corner. ... We know that things are getting amped up. For us to accomplish our goals, we know that starting Thursday we have to lock in even more for us, at the end of the year, to be at where we want to be at.”
There are higher outside expectations for where Illinois could be at the end of the 2019-20 season. The number of returning players — including the top three scorers from last season in Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili — has certainly elevated the Illini’s potential ceiling. The outside expectations leading into the season are just now matching what the Illinois players started feeling about their team this spring and summer.
“We have a lot of people that came back from last year that have been through so much adversity,” Bezhanishvili said. “Now we’re just hungry and ready, so whenever the summer started I feel like everybody felt that we could do something. We could go out there and really go for the big dance. As soon as summer started, we saw it in each other that we could do anything that we wanted.”
Dosunmu started thinking about what the Illini could be in the 2019-20 season as soon as they lost to the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten tournament in early March.
It’s part of why the Chicago native decided to return to Illinois for his sophomore season.
“I knew that we could do something special,” Dosunmu said. “I feel like there were so many things left on the table — so many different things that we didn’t accomplish. Really after the Iowa game I knew this year would be the year if we could stay focused and pay attention to the little details.”
Dosunmu stressed the importance of focus for this year’s team. Practice has to be precise. Not picking up bad habits now will help later in the season. The Illini don’t want to have any regrets this season.
“We’re more focused,” Dosunmu said. “We know what’s at task. We know what we have as a team. We know what we can do as a team. Focus is the main part and not having coach reiterate the same drills over and over again. We’ve got so many returning guys who know the system and will trust it. It makes practice go by smoother, and we can actually put in more sets and more plays.”
That will be put to the test even more now with the start of official practices coming Thursday. A maximum of three daily hours in the gym is something the Illini are embracing.
“How many hours it is, I really don’t look at that anymore,” said Dosunmu, who was named to the preseason All-Big Ten First Team by conference media Monday. “If you’re looking at the hours, that’s like you’re doing it as punishment or you’re doing it because (coach) is making us do it. That’s not the way I look at it.
“I look at it like I’m out there having fun doing what I love to do, and I have the opportunity to do it at the best university with one of the best coaches and best teammates. I go out there and have fun and play my game. It’s a learning process, but at the end of the day you have to have fun while you’re doing it.”
Bezhanishvili echoed a similar sentiment. Anyone at Ubben Basketball Complex for Monday’s workout would have seen just how much Bezhanishvili is enjoying himself.
“I was screaming all workout (Monday),” he said. “I love this, man. We do what we love to do and what we’ve been doing for so many years. It’s a three-hour practice and it’s hard and coach is screaming and all this stuff, but at the end of the day we know we love doing this. ... I never think about, ‘Oh, it’s been three hours.’ I’m in the moment just trying to get better and being with a group that you love. It’s just fun.”