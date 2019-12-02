This week's Associated Press Top 25 poll will be released at approximately 11 a.m. It will be topped by a new No. 1 team. That's almost a given after last week's No. 1 team, Duke, lost at home to Stephen F. Austin.
Louisville will probably get some No. 1 votes given the unbeaten Cardinals' status as last week's No. 2. Same thing applies for Kansas, which won the Maui Invitational with an overtime victory against Dayton in the championship game.
One ballot — mine — will have a Big Ten team as the new No. 1 because nobody has better wins than Michigan at this point of the season. Instead of the Maui bump, it's the Battle 4 Atlantis bump.
Michigan took down a pair of top eight teams last week in the Bahamas, beating North Carolina by nine and Gonzaga by 18. That gave Juwan Howard and Co. two more top 60 wins to go with a Gavitt Games victory against Creighton and the Battle 4 Atlantis opener against Iowa State.
Even if Michigan doesn't wind up No. 1, the Wolverines will probably still set a record given they were unranked last week. The biggest jump from unranked to in the AP Top 25 belongs to the 1989-90 Kansas team that was unranked in the preseason and vaulted to No. 4 the next week after beating a trio of Top 25 teams, including No. 2 LSU, No. 1 UNLV and No. 25 St. John's.
