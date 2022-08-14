From 0-99 — or more correctly 1-116 — beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the entire Illinois football roster ahead of the 2022 season:

Tommy DeVito

Quarterback Tommy DeVito

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

3 Tommy DeVito 6-2 210 Sr. QB Cedar Grove, N.J. Syracuse transfer hasn’t been named QB1 just yet, but it’s only a matter of time

9 Artur Sitkowski 6-5 225 Jr. QB Old Bridge, N.J. Sitkowski is healthy after two offseason surgeries, but likely slides back in as backup quarterback

10 Donovan Leary 6-2 215 Fr. QB Sicklerville, N.J. Leary following a similar path as older brother, Devin, would be huge for Illinois’ future

11 Jake Huber 6-1 205 R-Fr. QB Spring Grove Manager turned walk-on this spring led Richmond-Burton to a Class 4A state title in 2019

12 Kirkland Michaux 6-4 225 Fr. QB Austin, Texas Michaux won a 2019 state title at Austin Westlake — the team’s first since some guy named Drew Brees

15 Jameson Sheehan 6-4 205 Fr. QB Cary Sheehan rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns in Cary-Grove’s 2021 Class 6A state title win

17 Ryan Johnson 6-4 225 Sr. QB Green Bay, Wis. Johnson proved last season that being third on the depth chart (where he is again) isn’t far off from playing

Josh McCray

RUNNING BACK JOSH McCray

Running backs

0 Josh McCray 6-1 235 RB Enterprise, Ala. Special teams gunners might think twice about trying to light up McCray if he’s back returning punts

2 Chase Brown 5-11 205 Jr. London, Ont. Brown has the chance to be just the third Illini ever to rush for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons

21 Aidan Laughery 5-11 200 Fr. RB Gibson City Area speedster hasn’t had a true full season since 2019 because of COVID-19 (2020) and injury (2021)

22 Chase Hayden 5-10 205 Sr. RB Memphis, Tenn. Hayden was at his best in 2017 playing for Bielema at Arkansas and hasn’t matched it since

23 Reggie Love III 5-11 205 So. RB St. Louis Love ranked third on the team in carries in 2021 and is the No. 3 option again behind Brown and McCray

24 Nick Fedanzo 6-0 210 So. RB Lombard Fedanzo didn’t play in 2021 after earning a special teams role during the 2020 season

25 Jordan Anderson 6-4 240 Fr. RB Naperville Anderson set the Class 4A state title game record with 306 rushing yards in Joliet Catholic’s win

spring fb game
Isaiah Williams catches a pass in the end zone in Thursday night’s Illinois football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Williams hauled in two touchdown passes from transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito to help Team White to a 58-40 victory against Team Blue. DeVito went 16 of 20 for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receivers

1 Isaiah Williams 5-10 180 So. WR St. Louis Williams doubling his receiving numbers from last season (47 catches, 525 yards) would be a good sign

4 Khmari Thompson 6-1 210 Jr. WR Lawrenceville, Ga. Thompson is fast enough that he run track in the SEC while attending Missouri

6 Ashton Hollins 6-5 180 Fr. WR Lucedale, Miss. Raw talent of former high school quarterback might get him on the field early

7 Brian Hightower 6-3 215 Jr. WR Los Angeles Big target in the passing game stands to actually be involved this season after rare redshirt last year

8 Shawn Miller 6-1 195 Fr. WR Chandler, Ariz. Collarbone injury that sidelined Miller in the spring might delay what could have been an early debut

11 Jonah Morris 6-4 220 Sr. WR Akron, Ohio Morris is finishing his career where it started, in the Big Ten, after stops at Indiana, Akron and Northern Colorado

13 Pat Bryant 6-3 195 So. WR Jacksonville, Fla. Basically a blocker for two-thirds of last season, Bryant could be a real factor in the passing game in 2022

14 Casey Washington 6-2 200 Jr. WR Round Rock, Texas Brief sojourn to Wake Forest in the spring of 2021 hasn’t stopped Washington’s rise at Illinois

18 Chase Miller 6-1 180 Fr. WR Baltimore, Md. Miller played his senior season at IMG Academy (Fla.) with still teammates Shawn Miller and Weston Adams

19 Eian Pugh 6-3 170 Fr. WR Naperville Pugh, who Rivals considered a top 10 recruit in the state, won a Class 5A state title with Fenwick

80 Hank Beatty 5-11 185 Fr. WR Rochester State champion with the Rockets was first Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year to pick Illini since Reilly O’Toole

81 Daniel Edwards 5-11 160 R-Fr. WR Winter Park, Fla. Edwards’ nickname is “Snook,” which is a freshwater fish common to his native Florida

83 Keion Battle 6-1 200 R-Fr. WR Plainfield As far as famous fathers go, Battle leads the way given his dad, Kenny, was part of the Flyin’ Illini

85 Miles Scott 5-11 200 R-Fr. WR Dolton Freshmen walk-ons don’t usually see the field in year one, but Scott played in four games in 2021 and even started one

86 Weston Adams 5-11 195 Fr. Shell, Wyo. Adams’ hometown (pop. 83) is known for the significant dinosaur tracks and fossils nearby

87 Kody Case 5-10 180 Sr. WR Lake City, Iowa Transfer caught 82 passes for 1,157 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons at South Dakota

Tip Reiman

Tight end Tip Reiman

Tight ends

20 Naivyan Cargill 6-4 230 Fr. TE Riviera Beach, Fla. Cargill didn’t play football until his junior year and was a two-way star by his senior year

40 Lucas Althaus 6-6 240 R-Fr. TE Alpha Althaus’ entire immediate family has attended Illinois, and his dad, David, was a member of the Marching Illini

42 Michael Marchese 6-4 235 Sr. TE Vernon Hills Marchese has lined up at safety, linebacker, tight end and even fullback in his long Illini career

43 Griffin Moore 6-4 250 So. TE Bloomington The former quarterback/punter has played in three games in his three-year UI career

48 Mike Cerniglia Jr. 6-3 240 So. TE Madison, Wis. Both of Cerniglia’s parents were Wisconsin athletes, and his dad spent nine years in the athletic department

82 Luke Ford 6-6 265 Sr. TE Carterville Ford signed an NIL deal with the WWE this summer … a match made in sports entertainment heaven

84 Owen Anderson 6-4 230 Fr. TE Skillman, N.J. Anderson was a 2021 prospect committed to Monmouth before he took a prep year at The Hun School (N.J.)

88 Henry Boyer 6-6 265 Fr. TE Chicago Boyer might look like an offensive tackle in training, but the word is he’ll stick at tight end

89 Tip Reiman 6-5 260 So. TE Rapid City, S.D. Former walk-on has bulked up in last three seasons and is Illinois’ top blocker at tight end

Alex Palczewski

Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski has 52 starts in five seasons at Illinois.

Offensive line

53 Devin Hale 6-0 310 R-Fr. OL Springfield Walk-on lineman played for legendary high school coach Ken Leonard at Sacred Heart-Griffin

54 Julian Pearl 6-6 315 Jr. OL Danville Pearl has gained 60 pounds since arrived at Illinois in his move from defensive end to offensive tackle

56 Magnus Møller 6-9 310 Fr. OL Velje, Denmark Møller participated in taekwondo and was the youngest Dane to earn a black belt when he received his

58 Matt Fries 6-5 275 Fr. OL Cranford, N.J. Pedigree could be on Fries’ side given his older brother, Will, is an offensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts

62 Sam Tsagalis 6-2 275 Fr. OL Arlington Heights Three-sport athlete at Prospect led Knights to Mid-Suburban League titles in 2021 and 2022

63 Alex Palczewski 6-6 315 Sr. OL Mount Prospect Odds are no one will ever match Palczewski’s potential 64 career starts (if he’s healthy all of 2022)

64 Josh Kreutz 6-2 280 R-Fr. OL Bannockburn Oldest son of Pro Bowler Olin Kreutz is following in his dad’s footsteps as a backup center for the Illini

65 Joey Okla 6-2 325 Fr. OL Hartland, Wis. Okla, who was a top 10 prospect in Wisconsin, could be Illinois’ center of the future

66 Jordyn Slaughter 6-5 325 Jr. OL Belleville Finally healthy after multiple injuries the last four seasons, Slaughter is competing to start at guard

66 Zachary Barlev 6-5 305 R-Fr. OL Bolingbrook Barlev got his first start in 2021 as part of the “Barge” and still finds himself among UI’s top seven lineman

70 Tommy Cronin 6-4 310 So. OL Oak Park Cronin didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school; also, he has nine siblings

71 Hunter Whitenack 6-7 345 Fr. OL New Carlisle, Ind. Long-time wrestler holds New Prairie HS record for single-season and career pins and fastest pin

72 Zy Crisler 6-6 330 So. OL Crystal Springs, Miss. Crisler has the positional versatility the UI staff values, but will start his career at guard

73 Josh Gesky 6-5 325 R-Fr. OL Manteno Gesky jumped on his only Big Ten offer (from Lovie Smith) in August 2020 with Syracuse also interested

74 Dylan Davis 6-4 300 So. OL Sarasota, Fla. Davis had an Illini offer in high school, chose Furman and then decided to challenge himself in the Big Ten

75 Alex Pihlstrom 6-6 305 Sr. OL Glen Ellyn UI coaches showed real faith in Pihlstrom, a former walk-on tight end, by not pursuing transfer center

76 Clayton Leonard 6-4 290 Fr. OL Danforth Leonard (and his brothers) helped revitalize the Iroquois West football program

77 Isaiah Adams 6-5 315 Jr. OL Ajax, Ont. Adams turned two seasons at Garden City C.C. (Kan.) in 2021 into status as the No. 5 JUCO tackle

79 Luciano Elias 6-5 320 Fr. OL Wilmette Even as a walk-on, Elias has the size on the offensive line Bielema now prioritizes

Caleb Griffin

Danville native Caleb Griffin is in line to become the Illinois football team’s starting kicker for the 2022 season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

5 Caleb Griffin 6-3 215 Jr. K Danville Griffin still has this season and next as far as eligibility, but already has his master’s in management

16 Will McManus 5-10 185 Fr. K Glyndon, Md. McManus didn’t play football until 2021 when he spent a prep school year at The Hun School (N.J.)

19 Hugh Robertson 6-2 225 R-Fr. P Melbourne, Australia Robertson wasn’t actually a kangaroo racer, but did serve in the Australian army

36 Lane Hansen 6-0 220 R-Fr. LS East Lake, Fla. The younger brother of Jake Hansen was a three-year captain at East Lake HS

39 Aidan Hall 6-2 205 So. LS Glen Ellyn Hall has big shoes to fill after five-year starting long snapper Ethan Tabel exhausted his eligibility

41 Preston Engel 6-0 250 Jr. LS Normal Engel is on his third position after starting at offensive line and moving to tight end last year

95 Nico Crawford 6-1 250 Fr. LS Dublin, Ohio Illini might have most long snapper depth in the country, with Crawford making four

96 Josh Leff 5-10 190 Fr. P Westlake Village, Calif. Backup punter attended Sierra Canyon (same as Bronny James) and also played soccer and golf

98 Fabrizio Pinton 6-3 230 R-Fr. P Houston Pinton entered the transfer portal last October just months into his time at the Air Force Academy

DEFENSE

Keith Randolph Jr. at Minnesota

Illinois defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. projects as a starter this fall, but who backs him up isn’t as clear.

Defensive line

4 Johnny Newton 6-2 295 So. DL St. Petersburg, Fla. Straight from Newton — his friends call him Johnny; the ladies call him Jer’zhan

23 TeRah Edwards 6-2 320 R-Fr. DL Groveport, Ohio Late summer knee injury kept Northwestern transfer from starting camp

48 Bryce Barnes 6-2 280 Jr. DL Gibson City Barnes started his career as a walk-on tight end, and three position switches later is a scholarship defensive lineman

52 Verdis Brown 6-4 345 Jr. DL Chicago Former four-star recruit has bounced back and forth from offensive to defensive line since 2018

55 Sed McConnell 6-3 280 R-Fr. DL Atlanta McConnell was a three-sport athlete in high school, playing football, basketball and lacrosse

57 Evan Kirts 6-5 300 So. DL Evergreen Park Something clicked for Kirts in his move from offensive to defensive line, and he could be in the rotation

88 Keith Randolph Jr. 6-5 305 So. DL Belleville Self-proclaimed best basketball player on campus could wreck havoc on Illinois defensive line

91 Jamal Woods 6-2 290 Sr. DL Hueytown, Ala. Injuries have plagued Woods throughout his Illini career, but opened the door for a sixth year

93 Calvin Avery 6-2 325 Sr. DL Dallas Word from the coaching staff is a slimmed-don Avery could follow through on four-star potential this fall

94 Raashaan Wilkins Jr. 6-3 315 Jr. Chicago DL Wilkins started his college career as a tight end at Wisconsin-Stevens Point before bulking up and transferring twice

99 Christian Lorenzo 6-3 285 Fr. DL DeKalb Lorenzo turned down offers at Northern Illinois, Eastern Illinois and Murray State to walk-on at Illinois

uiMARYLAND
Illinois linebackers Jake Hansen (35) and Seth Coleman give pursuit to Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Hansen accounted for one of the Illini’s two sacks of Tagovailoa in the first half of Friday night’s Big Ten game in Champaign.

Outside linebackers

17 Gabe Jacas 6-3 265 Fr. OLB Port St. Lucie, Fla. Count Jacas, a state wrestling champion this past March, as a likely early contributor

25 Jared Badie 6-3 225 Fr. OLB Aurora Badie took advantage of enrolling early by totally remaking his body with S&C coach Tank Wright

33 Ezekiel Holmes 6-5 245 Jr. OLB Wichita Falls, Texas Coaching staff is counting on Holmes tapping into an inner mean streak as a likely starter

36 Ben Schultz 6-3 230 So. OLB Champaign The Champaign Central grad has yet to appear in a game after joining the team as a walk-on in 2019

40 Shammond Cooper 6-2 220 So. OLB St. Louis Former four-star recruit still hasn’t found his spot yet, playing in 10 games the last three years

49 Seth Coleman 6-5 240 So. OLB Melbourne, Fla. Coleman bulked up this offseason to 240 pounds, but didn’t lose his speed on the edge

90 Alec Bryant 6-3 240 R-Fr. OLB Pearland, Texas It’s likely only a matter of time before Virginia Tech transfer works his way to the top of the depth chart

98 Deon Pate 6-2 265 Sr. OLB Jacksonville, Fla. Year six at Illinois for Pate includes dropping 15 pounds and changing positions from defensive line

ui fb mh

Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) tackles Northwestern's running back Evan Hull (26) at the football game between Illinois and Northwestern at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, November 27, 2021

Linebackers

5 Calvin Hart Jr. 6-1 230 Jr. LB Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Extrapolate what Hart did in three quarters in 2021 to a full year and he could be a Big Ten star

8 Tarique Barnes 6-1 230 Jr. LB Memphis, Tenn. Barnes was the constant in an injury-plagued position last fall and returns as a pivotal defensive piece

28 Dylan Rosiek 6-1 225 R-Fr. LB East Lake, Fla. Last East Lake HS linebacker at Illinois (Jake Hansen) finished career with 247 tackles

34 Ryan Meed 6-1 230 So. LB Brooklyn, N.Y. Meed’s debut came in 2019 at Michigan during the biggest comeback win in Illinois football history

38 Isaac Darkangelo 6-1 230 Sr. LB Brighton, Mich. The former D-II standout should go from special teams ace to rotation linebacker this fall

39 Kenenna Odeluga 6-1 230 R-Fr. LB South Holland Odeluga, one of Bret Bielema’s 2021 recruits, was one of a few true freshman to play last fall

41 James Kreutz 6-0 210 Fr. LB Bannockburn Youngest son of Pro Bowler Olin Kreutz had monster senior year with 137 tackles, 19 TFL and six sacks

42 Luke Zardzin 6-0 205 R-Fr. LB Mount Prospect Prospect grad is one of 17 walk-ons from the state of Illinois — a priority for Bielema

45 Malachi Hood 6-2 220 Fr. LB Plainfield Hood’s cousin, Marcus Hood, was a linebacker at Illinois from 1997-2000 playing for Ron Turner

Devon Witherspoon

Patrick Pierson/Illinois athletics

Devon Witherspoon will likely start at one cornerback position for Illinois this season, but who starts opposite him at the other cornerback spot is still up in the air.

Defensive backs

1 Kionte Curry 6-0 200 R-Fr. DB Mims, Fla. Curry has spent this year’s training camp playing every defensive spot available to a safety

3 DD Snyder II 6-0 180 R-Fr. DB Tampa, Fla. Snyder gets one more season to learn from Quan Martin and Kendall Smith

6 Terrell Jennings 6-1 190 Sr. DB Knob Hill, Colo. Jennings’ path to Illinois took him through California (JUCO), North Dakota (FCS) and Minnesota (D-II)

7 Kendall Smith 6-1 205 Sr. DB Bolingbrook Smith having a similar type of out-of-nowhere breakout as Kerby Joseph would be huge for Illini

10 Tahveon Nicholson 5-11 180 So. DB Jacksonville, Fla. Undersized cornerback has “some dog to him” according to position coach Aaron Henry

12 Elijah Mc-Cantos 6-0 180 Fr. DB Miami Only player on the roster who can say he played high school football for Luther Campbell aka “Uncle Luke”

13 Matthew Bailey 6-2 205 Fr. DB Moline Late addition to ’23 class has already worked his way into the two-deep at strong safety

14 Xavier Scott 5-11 185 Fr. DB Riviera Beach, Fla. Bret Bielema called Scott “Quan-ish” referencing Martin’s positional versatility in the secondary

15 Prince Green 6-3 215 R-Fr. DB Griffin, Ga. Green is in the mix for backup strong safety behind Sydney Brown

20 Tyler Strain 5-9 180 R-Fr. DB Pace, Fla. Few players on the Illinois roster can match Strain when it comes to straight line speed

21 Quan Martin 6-0 195 Sr. DB Lehigh Acres, Fla. Martin will start at nickel back for the Illini, but could move to free safety in a four-DB look

22 Peyton Vining 6-2 200 Sr. DB Bradenton, Fla. Walk-on from D-III Denison University (Ohio) made switch to defensive back in the spring

24 Tyson Rooks 6-4 190 Fr. DB St. Simons Island, Ga. Rooks was a four-sport athlete in high school, but 2021 was his first in football

26 Mike Manning 5-8 190 So. DB Frankfort Manning was Scout Team Defensive Player of the Week twice fall after transferring from Butler

27 Matthew Bobak 5-11 200 R-Fr. DB Hinsdale Older brother, Christian, turned into a special teams stalwart in his own Illini football career

29 TJ Griffin 6-0 200 Fr. DB Hickory Hills Griffin finished his high school career as the single-season and career receiving yards leader at A.A. Stagg

30 Sydney Brown 6-0 205 Sr. DB London, Ont. Both Sydney and Chase were included on The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s list of college football “Freaks”

31 Devon Witherspoon 6-0 180 Jr. DB Pensacola, Fla. The most experienced cornerback on the Illinois roster is also the biggest trash talker

32 Tailon Leitzsey 6-0 190 Sr. DB Laurel, Md. Walk-on cornerback has regularly given back to C-U community with camps, backpack drives

35 Grayson Griffin 5-11 180 Fr. DB Aurora Griffin represents exactly what Illinois wants in its walk-on program as an in-state player from a strong program

37 Solo Turner 6-2 220 So. DB Frisco, Texas Son of former Illini Scott Turner played at Baylor and Hawaii and switched from tight end in 2021

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

