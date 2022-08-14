From 0-99 — or more correctly 1-116 — beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the entire Illinois football roster ahead of the 2022 season:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
3 Tommy DeVito 6-2 210 Sr. QB Cedar Grove, N.J. Syracuse transfer hasn’t been named QB1 just yet, but it’s only a matter of time
9 Artur Sitkowski 6-5 225 Jr. QB Old Bridge, N.J. Sitkowski is healthy after two offseason surgeries, but likely slides back in as backup quarterback
10 Donovan Leary 6-2 215 Fr. QB Sicklerville, N.J. Leary following a similar path as older brother, Devin, would be huge for Illinois’ future
11 Jake Huber 6-1 205 R-Fr. QB Spring Grove Manager turned walk-on this spring led Richmond-Burton to a Class 4A state title in 2019
12 Kirkland Michaux 6-4 225 Fr. QB Austin, Texas Michaux won a 2019 state title at Austin Westlake — the team’s first since some guy named Drew Brees
15 Jameson Sheehan 6-4 205 Fr. QB Cary Sheehan rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns in Cary-Grove’s 2021 Class 6A state title win
17 Ryan Johnson 6-4 225 Sr. QB Green Bay, Wis. Johnson proved last season that being third on the depth chart (where he is again) isn’t far off from playing
Running backs
0 Josh McCray 6-1 235 RB Enterprise, Ala. Special teams gunners might think twice about trying to light up McCray if he’s back returning punts
2 Chase Brown 5-11 205 Jr. London, Ont. Brown has the chance to be just the third Illini ever to rush for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons
21 Aidan Laughery 5-11 200 Fr. RB Gibson City Area speedster hasn’t had a true full season since 2019 because of COVID-19 (2020) and injury (2021)
22 Chase Hayden 5-10 205 Sr. RB Memphis, Tenn. Hayden was at his best in 2017 playing for Bielema at Arkansas and hasn’t matched it since
23 Reggie Love III 5-11 205 So. RB St. Louis Love ranked third on the team in carries in 2021 and is the No. 3 option again behind Brown and McCray
24 Nick Fedanzo 6-0 210 So. RB Lombard Fedanzo didn’t play in 2021 after earning a special teams role during the 2020 season
25 Jordan Anderson 6-4 240 Fr. RB Naperville Anderson set the Class 4A state title game record with 306 rushing yards in Joliet Catholic’s win
Wide receivers
1 Isaiah Williams 5-10 180 So. WR St. Louis Williams doubling his receiving numbers from last season (47 catches, 525 yards) would be a good sign
4 Khmari Thompson 6-1 210 Jr. WR Lawrenceville, Ga. Thompson is fast enough that he run track in the SEC while attending Missouri
6 Ashton Hollins 6-5 180 Fr. WR Lucedale, Miss. Raw talent of former high school quarterback might get him on the field early
7 Brian Hightower 6-3 215 Jr. WR Los Angeles Big target in the passing game stands to actually be involved this season after rare redshirt last year
8 Shawn Miller 6-1 195 Fr. WR Chandler, Ariz. Collarbone injury that sidelined Miller in the spring might delay what could have been an early debut
11 Jonah Morris 6-4 220 Sr. WR Akron, Ohio Morris is finishing his career where it started, in the Big Ten, after stops at Indiana, Akron and Northern Colorado
13 Pat Bryant 6-3 195 So. WR Jacksonville, Fla. Basically a blocker for two-thirds of last season, Bryant could be a real factor in the passing game in 2022
14 Casey Washington 6-2 200 Jr. WR Round Rock, Texas Brief sojourn to Wake Forest in the spring of 2021 hasn’t stopped Washington’s rise at Illinois
18 Chase Miller 6-1 180 Fr. WR Baltimore, Md. Miller played his senior season at IMG Academy (Fla.) with still teammates Shawn Miller and Weston Adams
19 Eian Pugh 6-3 170 Fr. WR Naperville Pugh, who Rivals considered a top 10 recruit in the state, won a Class 5A state title with Fenwick
80 Hank Beatty 5-11 185 Fr. WR Rochester State champion with the Rockets was first Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year to pick Illini since Reilly O’Toole
81 Daniel Edwards 5-11 160 R-Fr. WR Winter Park, Fla. Edwards’ nickname is “Snook,” which is a freshwater fish common to his native Florida
83 Keion Battle 6-1 200 R-Fr. WR Plainfield As far as famous fathers go, Battle leads the way given his dad, Kenny, was part of the Flyin’ Illini
85 Miles Scott 5-11 200 R-Fr. WR Dolton Freshmen walk-ons don’t usually see the field in year one, but Scott played in four games in 2021 and even started one
86 Weston Adams 5-11 195 Fr. Shell, Wyo. Adams’ hometown (pop. 83) is known for the significant dinosaur tracks and fossils nearby
87 Kody Case 5-10 180 Sr. WR Lake City, Iowa Transfer caught 82 passes for 1,157 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons at South Dakota
Tight ends
20 Naivyan Cargill 6-4 230 Fr. TE Riviera Beach, Fla. Cargill didn’t play football until his junior year and was a two-way star by his senior year
40 Lucas Althaus 6-6 240 R-Fr. TE Alpha Althaus’ entire immediate family has attended Illinois, and his dad, David, was a member of the Marching Illini
42 Michael Marchese 6-4 235 Sr. TE Vernon Hills Marchese has lined up at safety, linebacker, tight end and even fullback in his long Illini career
43 Griffin Moore 6-4 250 So. TE Bloomington The former quarterback/punter has played in three games in his three-year UI career
48 Mike Cerniglia Jr. 6-3 240 So. TE Madison, Wis. Both of Cerniglia’s parents were Wisconsin athletes, and his dad spent nine years in the athletic department
82 Luke Ford 6-6 265 Sr. TE Carterville Ford signed an NIL deal with the WWE this summer … a match made in sports entertainment heaven
84 Owen Anderson 6-4 230 Fr. TE Skillman, N.J. Anderson was a 2021 prospect committed to Monmouth before he took a prep year at The Hun School (N.J.)
88 Henry Boyer 6-6 265 Fr. TE Chicago Boyer might look like an offensive tackle in training, but the word is he’ll stick at tight end
89 Tip Reiman 6-5 260 So. TE Rapid City, S.D. Former walk-on has bulked up in last three seasons and is Illinois’ top blocker at tight end
Offensive line
53 Devin Hale 6-0 310 R-Fr. OL Springfield Walk-on lineman played for legendary high school coach Ken Leonard at Sacred Heart-Griffin
54 Julian Pearl 6-6 315 Jr. OL Danville Pearl has gained 60 pounds since arrived at Illinois in his move from defensive end to offensive tackle
56 Magnus Møller 6-9 310 Fr. OL Velje, Denmark Møller participated in taekwondo and was the youngest Dane to earn a black belt when he received his
58 Matt Fries 6-5 275 Fr. OL Cranford, N.J. Pedigree could be on Fries’ side given his older brother, Will, is an offensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts
62 Sam Tsagalis 6-2 275 Fr. OL Arlington Heights Three-sport athlete at Prospect led Knights to Mid-Suburban League titles in 2021 and 2022
63 Alex Palczewski 6-6 315 Sr. OL Mount Prospect Odds are no one will ever match Palczewski’s potential 64 career starts (if he’s healthy all of 2022)
64 Josh Kreutz 6-2 280 R-Fr. OL Bannockburn Oldest son of Pro Bowler Olin Kreutz is following in his dad’s footsteps as a backup center for the Illini
65 Joey Okla 6-2 325 Fr. OL Hartland, Wis. Okla, who was a top 10 prospect in Wisconsin, could be Illinois’ center of the future
66 Jordyn Slaughter 6-5 325 Jr. OL Belleville Finally healthy after multiple injuries the last four seasons, Slaughter is competing to start at guard
66 Zachary Barlev 6-5 305 R-Fr. OL Bolingbrook Barlev got his first start in 2021 as part of the “Barge” and still finds himself among UI’s top seven lineman
70 Tommy Cronin 6-4 310 So. OL Oak Park Cronin didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school; also, he has nine siblings
71 Hunter Whitenack 6-7 345 Fr. OL New Carlisle, Ind. Long-time wrestler holds New Prairie HS record for single-season and career pins and fastest pin
72 Zy Crisler 6-6 330 So. OL Crystal Springs, Miss. Crisler has the positional versatility the UI staff values, but will start his career at guard
73 Josh Gesky 6-5 325 R-Fr. OL Manteno Gesky jumped on his only Big Ten offer (from Lovie Smith) in August 2020 with Syracuse also interested
74 Dylan Davis 6-4 300 So. OL Sarasota, Fla. Davis had an Illini offer in high school, chose Furman and then decided to challenge himself in the Big Ten
75 Alex Pihlstrom 6-6 305 Sr. OL Glen Ellyn UI coaches showed real faith in Pihlstrom, a former walk-on tight end, by not pursuing transfer center
76 Clayton Leonard 6-4 290 Fr. OL Danforth Leonard (and his brothers) helped revitalize the Iroquois West football program
77 Isaiah Adams 6-5 315 Jr. OL Ajax, Ont. Adams turned two seasons at Garden City C.C. (Kan.) in 2021 into status as the No. 5 JUCO tackle
79 Luciano Elias 6-5 320 Fr. OL Wilmette Even as a walk-on, Elias has the size on the offensive line Bielema now prioritizes
SPECIAL TEAMS
5 Caleb Griffin 6-3 215 Jr. K Danville Griffin still has this season and next as far as eligibility, but already has his master’s in management
16 Will McManus 5-10 185 Fr. K Glyndon, Md. McManus didn’t play football until 2021 when he spent a prep school year at The Hun School (N.J.)
19 Hugh Robertson 6-2 225 R-Fr. P Melbourne, Australia Robertson wasn’t actually a kangaroo racer, but did serve in the Australian army
36 Lane Hansen 6-0 220 R-Fr. LS East Lake, Fla. The younger brother of Jake Hansen was a three-year captain at East Lake HS
39 Aidan Hall 6-2 205 So. LS Glen Ellyn Hall has big shoes to fill after five-year starting long snapper Ethan Tabel exhausted his eligibility
41 Preston Engel 6-0 250 Jr. LS Normal Engel is on his third position after starting at offensive line and moving to tight end last year
95 Nico Crawford 6-1 250 Fr. LS Dublin, Ohio Illini might have most long snapper depth in the country, with Crawford making four
96 Josh Leff 5-10 190 Fr. P Westlake Village, Calif. Backup punter attended Sierra Canyon (same as Bronny James) and also played soccer and golf
98 Fabrizio Pinton 6-3 230 R-Fr. P Houston Pinton entered the transfer portal last October just months into his time at the Air Force Academy
DEFENSE
Defensive line
4 Johnny Newton 6-2 295 So. DL St. Petersburg, Fla. Straight from Newton — his friends call him Johnny; the ladies call him Jer’zhan
23 TeRah Edwards 6-2 320 R-Fr. DL Groveport, Ohio Late summer knee injury kept Northwestern transfer from starting camp
48 Bryce Barnes 6-2 280 Jr. DL Gibson City Barnes started his career as a walk-on tight end, and three position switches later is a scholarship defensive lineman
52 Verdis Brown 6-4 345 Jr. DL Chicago Former four-star recruit has bounced back and forth from offensive to defensive line since 2018
55 Sed McConnell 6-3 280 R-Fr. DL Atlanta McConnell was a three-sport athlete in high school, playing football, basketball and lacrosse
57 Evan Kirts 6-5 300 So. DL Evergreen Park Something clicked for Kirts in his move from offensive to defensive line, and he could be in the rotation
88 Keith Randolph Jr. 6-5 305 So. DL Belleville Self-proclaimed best basketball player on campus could wreck havoc on Illinois defensive line
91 Jamal Woods 6-2 290 Sr. DL Hueytown, Ala. Injuries have plagued Woods throughout his Illini career, but opened the door for a sixth year
93 Calvin Avery 6-2 325 Sr. DL Dallas Word from the coaching staff is a slimmed-don Avery could follow through on four-star potential this fall
94 Raashaan Wilkins Jr. 6-3 315 Jr. Chicago DL Wilkins started his college career as a tight end at Wisconsin-Stevens Point before bulking up and transferring twice
99 Christian Lorenzo 6-3 285 Fr. DL DeKalb Lorenzo turned down offers at Northern Illinois, Eastern Illinois and Murray State to walk-on at Illinois
Outside linebackers
17 Gabe Jacas 6-3 265 Fr. OLB Port St. Lucie, Fla. Count Jacas, a state wrestling champion this past March, as a likely early contributor
25 Jared Badie 6-3 225 Fr. OLB Aurora Badie took advantage of enrolling early by totally remaking his body with S&C coach Tank Wright
33 Ezekiel Holmes 6-5 245 Jr. OLB Wichita Falls, Texas Coaching staff is counting on Holmes tapping into an inner mean streak as a likely starter
36 Ben Schultz 6-3 230 So. OLB Champaign The Champaign Central grad has yet to appear in a game after joining the team as a walk-on in 2019
40 Shammond Cooper 6-2 220 So. OLB St. Louis Former four-star recruit still hasn’t found his spot yet, playing in 10 games the last three years
49 Seth Coleman 6-5 240 So. OLB Melbourne, Fla. Coleman bulked up this offseason to 240 pounds, but didn’t lose his speed on the edge
90 Alec Bryant 6-3 240 R-Fr. OLB Pearland, Texas It’s likely only a matter of time before Virginia Tech transfer works his way to the top of the depth chart
98 Deon Pate 6-2 265 Sr. OLB Jacksonville, Fla. Year six at Illinois for Pate includes dropping 15 pounds and changing positions from defensive line
Linebackers
5 Calvin Hart Jr. 6-1 230 Jr. LB Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Extrapolate what Hart did in three quarters in 2021 to a full year and he could be a Big Ten star
8 Tarique Barnes 6-1 230 Jr. LB Memphis, Tenn. Barnes was the constant in an injury-plagued position last fall and returns as a pivotal defensive piece
28 Dylan Rosiek 6-1 225 R-Fr. LB East Lake, Fla. Last East Lake HS linebacker at Illinois (Jake Hansen) finished career with 247 tackles
34 Ryan Meed 6-1 230 So. LB Brooklyn, N.Y. Meed’s debut came in 2019 at Michigan during the biggest comeback win in Illinois football history
38 Isaac Darkangelo 6-1 230 Sr. LB Brighton, Mich. The former D-II standout should go from special teams ace to rotation linebacker this fall
39 Kenenna Odeluga 6-1 230 R-Fr. LB South Holland Odeluga, one of Bret Bielema’s 2021 recruits, was one of a few true freshman to play last fall
41 James Kreutz 6-0 210 Fr. LB Bannockburn Youngest son of Pro Bowler Olin Kreutz had monster senior year with 137 tackles, 19 TFL and six sacks
42 Luke Zardzin 6-0 205 R-Fr. LB Mount Prospect Prospect grad is one of 17 walk-ons from the state of Illinois — a priority for Bielema
45 Malachi Hood 6-2 220 Fr. LB Plainfield Hood’s cousin, Marcus Hood, was a linebacker at Illinois from 1997-2000 playing for Ron Turner
Defensive backs
1 Kionte Curry 6-0 200 R-Fr. DB Mims, Fla. Curry has spent this year’s training camp playing every defensive spot available to a safety
3 DD Snyder II 6-0 180 R-Fr. DB Tampa, Fla. Snyder gets one more season to learn from Quan Martin and Kendall Smith
6 Terrell Jennings 6-1 190 Sr. DB Knob Hill, Colo. Jennings’ path to Illinois took him through California (JUCO), North Dakota (FCS) and Minnesota (D-II)
7 Kendall Smith 6-1 205 Sr. DB Bolingbrook Smith having a similar type of out-of-nowhere breakout as Kerby Joseph would be huge for Illini
10 Tahveon Nicholson 5-11 180 So. DB Jacksonville, Fla. Undersized cornerback has “some dog to him” according to position coach Aaron Henry
12 Elijah Mc-Cantos 6-0 180 Fr. DB Miami Only player on the roster who can say he played high school football for Luther Campbell aka “Uncle Luke”
13 Matthew Bailey 6-2 205 Fr. DB Moline Late addition to ’23 class has already worked his way into the two-deep at strong safety
14 Xavier Scott 5-11 185 Fr. DB Riviera Beach, Fla. Bret Bielema called Scott “Quan-ish” referencing Martin’s positional versatility in the secondary
15 Prince Green 6-3 215 R-Fr. DB Griffin, Ga. Green is in the mix for backup strong safety behind Sydney Brown
20 Tyler Strain 5-9 180 R-Fr. DB Pace, Fla. Few players on the Illinois roster can match Strain when it comes to straight line speed
21 Quan Martin 6-0 195 Sr. DB Lehigh Acres, Fla. Martin will start at nickel back for the Illini, but could move to free safety in a four-DB look
22 Peyton Vining 6-2 200 Sr. DB Bradenton, Fla. Walk-on from D-III Denison University (Ohio) made switch to defensive back in the spring
24 Tyson Rooks 6-4 190 Fr. DB St. Simons Island, Ga. Rooks was a four-sport athlete in high school, but 2021 was his first in football
26 Mike Manning 5-8 190 So. DB Frankfort Manning was Scout Team Defensive Player of the Week twice fall after transferring from Butler
27 Matthew Bobak 5-11 200 R-Fr. DB Hinsdale Older brother, Christian, turned into a special teams stalwart in his own Illini football career
29 TJ Griffin 6-0 200 Fr. DB Hickory Hills Griffin finished his high school career as the single-season and career receiving yards leader at A.A. Stagg
30 Sydney Brown 6-0 205 Sr. DB London, Ont. Both Sydney and Chase were included on The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s list of college football “Freaks”
31 Devon Witherspoon 6-0 180 Jr. DB Pensacola, Fla. The most experienced cornerback on the Illinois roster is also the biggest trash talker
32 Tailon Leitzsey 6-0 190 Sr. DB Laurel, Md. Walk-on cornerback has regularly given back to C-U community with camps, backpack drives
35 Grayson Griffin 5-11 180 Fr. DB Aurora Griffin represents exactly what Illinois wants in its walk-on program as an in-state player from a strong program
37 Solo Turner 6-2 220 So. DB Frisco, Texas Son of former Illini Scott Turner played at Baylor and Hawaii and switched from tight end in 2021