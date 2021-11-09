Introducing the Illini
From the potential National Player of the Year (Kofi Cockburn) to the walk-on from Bushnell (Connor Serven), beat writer SCOTT RICHEY and photo editor ROBIN SCHOLZ get up close with all 15 members of the Illinois roster:
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
➜ Number: 13
➜ Hometown: Lommel, Belgium
➜ High School: KA Pegasus (Belgium)
➜ Height: 6-8
➜ Weight: 235
➜ Year: Redshirt sophomore
➜ Position: Forward
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... centers on providing post depth, which will certainly be needed at the beginning of the year with Kofi Cockburn suspended the first three games. Injuries have waylaid Bosmans-Verdonk through his first two seasons in Champaign. His opportunity won’t be a big one, but now’s the time for him to show what he can do.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... for reasons other than the leg injuries that cost him most of his freshman year and then put him too far behind to factor into the rotation last season. He’s finally healthy and has the physicality to wrangle other Big Ten big men.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... for going at those other Big Ten bigs when he gets the opportunity. Bosmans-Verdonk is active on both the offensive and defensive glass and not afraid to make a move if he gets the ball in position to score in the post.
Kofi Cockburn
➜ Number: 21
➜ Hometown: Kingston, Jamaica
➜ High School: Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
➜ Height: 7-0
➜ Weight: 285
➜ Year: Junior
➜ Position: Center
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... will be reprising his role as the most physically dominant big man in the country. The Illinois offense will run through Cockburn in the middle — he has to get touches — and based on two seasons of empirical data, that should work well.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... when he wakes up and chooses violence and finally brings down a backboard with a vicious dunk. Cockburn dunked 79 times last season — more than the Illini had as a team for a season it seemed like in the John Groce era — but none of them destroyed a rim or backboard. Just once would be memorable.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... at every turn, and not just about how good he can be on the court as one of the best players in the country. Underwood continually spotlights how Cockburn embraces every day with a positive outlook. That’s as much part of the culture the Illini have built as Cockburn’s on-court accomplishments.
Andre Curbelo
➜ Number: 5
➜ Hometown: Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
➜ High School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
➜ Height: 6-1
➜ Weight: 175
➜ Year: Sophomore
➜ Position: Guard
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... centers on how often the ball is in his hands. Curbelo had the third-highest usage rate on the team last season. With Ayo Dosunmu now playing for the Bulls, expect Curbelo’s usage to soar. What he does with the ball in his hands might be the determining factor in Illinois’ level of success.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... for any number of reasons. Odds are pretty high he’ll join Dosunmu, Sergio McClain and (not that) Mark Smith in the Illinois triple-double family. Then there’s what one can only assume will be highlight reel-worthy pass after highlight reel-worthy pass from the point guard dubbed “El Mago.”
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... throughout the season just like he’s done since Curbelo signed two years ago. That was when the first Steve Nash comparison popped up. Nash, of course, was a two-time NBA MVP, so that’s rather high praise. But Curbelo does what no one else on the Illini roster can.
Trent Frazier
➜ Number: 1
➜ Hometown: Wellington, Fla.
➜ High School: Wellington (Fla.)
➜ Height: 6-2
➜ Weight: 175
➜ Year: Senior
➜ Position: Guard
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... will come if he can blend the offensive dynamo that was freshman year Trent Frazier with the defensive stalwart that’s been upperclassmen Trent Frazier the last two seasons. The lefty guard has designs on being Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, but Illinois will need him to do a bit more at the offensive end, too.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... for drilling at least one three-quarter or half-court shot at the buzzer this season. It won’t just be a heave and a prayer either. Frazier practices those shots. When they pop up in game situations, then, he’s ready.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... for setting the tone defensively for Illinois this season. All that’s needed to realize Frazier’s importance in that aspect of the game is to look at the two exhibition games. Frazier was all over St. Francis, and the team defense soared. He got hurt against Indiana University (Pa.), barely played and the defense suffered.
Luke Goode
➜ Number: 10
➜ Hometown: Fort Wayne, Ind.
➜ High School: Homestead
➜ Height: 6-7
➜ Weight: 200
➜ Year: Freshman
➜ Position: Guard
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... will come from likely being the first freshman to break into the rotation. Goode has shown through practices and the two exhibition games that he can be a factor on the court even when he’s not scoring. He simply figured out the way onto the court for a true freshman on a veteran team revolves around everything but scoring sometimes.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... for that one game where it all clicks. When three-pointers are falling. When rebounds are being snagged. That game is on the horizon. Maybe it happens Tuesday night against Jackson State. Goode has been solid throughout the preseason, laying a base to succeed when it matters the most.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... as a leader — even if he’s just a freshman. Underwood has already made sure to mention that’s the former high school quarterback in Goode, but it’s fairly notable when a 19-year-old first-year player is flashing leadership potential on a team full of 21-, 22- and 23-year-olds. Like he did in the exhibition games.
Coleman Hawkins
➜ Number: 33
➜ Hometown: Sacramento, Calif.
➜ High School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)
➜ Height: 6-10
➜ Weight: 215
➜ Year: Sophomore
➜ Position: Forward
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... will come from maximizing his position as the most versatile frontcourt player on the roster. Hawkins is alone among the Illini bigs in running pick-and-pop actions, and he’s got the length, athleticism and increased strength thanks to a year-plus with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher to be a two-way threat.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... for that one game where he goes full on point forward and makes good on his dynamic skill set. We’re talking a couple of made three-pointers, slamming home a lob or two in transition and then using his passing skills to facilitate some offense for his teammates.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... as long as the effort is there. The Illinois coach has been high on Hawkins’ potential since he signed as a three-star recruit out of California. Utilizing that potential was hit and miss — mostly miss — last year, but if Hawkins runs the floor, rebounds and defends he’ll have a prime spot in the rotation.
Jacob Grandison
➜ Number: 3
➜ Hometown: Oakland, Calif.
➜ High School: Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)
➜ Height: 6-6
➜ Weight: 210
➜ Year: Graduate student
➜ Position: Guard/Forward
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... might just come in the win column if he sticks in the starting lineup (which seems likely). Grandison’s Illini debut was a bit rough at the start last season, but once he broke into the starting lineup toward the end of January, the new rotation seemed to click. As in 14 wins in the 16 games he started.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... not for any double-digit scoring efforts (and there will be a few) or for some big rebounding total (he’s good for a couple of those, too). Where Grandison will generate a headline is for some four-minute stretch where he’s the best player on the court. His role changed from being that guy all the time in two seasons at Holy Cross, but he’s still got it in him.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... for epitomizing what the Illinois coach wants out of his program. It’s about sacrifice. A go-to guy at a low-major transferring and becoming a glue guy instead. It’s also about getting old and staying old. Grandison will turn 24 the day of the Final Four as he gears up for his final college season.
RJ Melendez
➜ Number: 15
➜ Hometown: Arecibo, Puerto Rico
➜ High School: Central Pointe Christian (Fla.)
➜ Height: 6-7
➜ Weight: 205
➜ Year: Freshman
➜ Position: Guard
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... will probably be measured in short bursts of playing time scattered throughout the year. Melendez is oozing with potential, but it’s not clear he can unseat a veteran in the rotation heading into the season.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... for some wild play in transition that brings the crowd at State Farm Center to its feet. It’s easy to picture Melendez flying in from the wing and one-handing an Andre Curbelo lob for a resounding finish above the rim.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... for doing the little things in Year 1. Melendez is a bouncy athlete and a good shooter. This season, though, the freshman is bound to get more “atta boys” from Underwood for his defense and rebounding.
Austin Hutcherson
➜ Number: 22
➜ Hometown: New York City
➜ High School: The Hun School (N.J.)
➜ Height: 6-6
➜ Weight: 190
➜ Year: Graduate student
➜ Position: Guard
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... will be filling the gaps off the bench. Hutcherson might be at his most comfortable playing on the wing and off the ball — spotting up from three-point range or slashing to the basket — but he can also serve as a secondary ball handler and backup point guard. His length and athleticism play at either spot.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... for one of two reasons. Either the hyper-athletic Hutcherson put an opposing player on a poster with some wild, jump-from-outside-the-lane windmill dunk or he got hot from three-point range. Both are legitimate possibilities for the former Division III player.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... more for his defensive abilities than what he can do on the other end of the court. Gritty defense, of course, is Underwood’s priority. Hutcherson impressed two years ago during his sit-out season going after Ayo Dosunmu every day at Ubben Basketball Complex. That’s good practice for what the Big Ten will offer.
Brandon Lieb
➜ Number: 12
➜ Hometown: Deerfield
➜ High School: Deerfield
➜ Height: 7-0
➜ Weight: 220
➜ Year: Sophomore
➜ Position: Center
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... will be serving as a foil in practice for Kofi Cockburn and Omar Payne. Lieb has made progress since he arrived in Champaign last summer as a developmental big, but he’s still got room for improvement. That’s both from a physical standpoint of building his body and from honing his skill set.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... for that Illinois blowout win where he gets the most substantial playing time of his career and takes advantage of it. He might even knock down a three-pointer or two. His frame screams stretch 5. Can he make it happen?
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... for doing the work behind the scenes that doesn’t get noticed. It’s a tricky spot to be the third (or fourth) center on a team. A spot that doesn’t come with much of an opportunity to play. But it’s a spot Lieb can use to improve himself again this season.
Omar Payne
➜ Number: 4
➜ Hometown: Kissimmee, Fla.
➜ High School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)
➜ Height: 6-10
➜ Weight: 240
➜ Year: Junior
➜ Position: Forward
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... might not be what he expected when he signed last April, but it will still be significant. Adding Payne after he transferred from Florida was, in part, insurance in case Kofi Cockburn didn’t return. In fact, Illinois wasn’t really expecting it, which would have put Payne in line to be the guy at center for the Illini. That Cockburn opted for another season in Champaign doesn’t diminish Payne’s importance.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... during the first three games of the season. With Cockburn sidelined by an NCAA-mandated suspension, Payne has his chance to show why he was a top-50 recruit in the Class of 2019. A modest showing in Illinois’ two exhibition games creates a bit of a question of Payne’s early impact, but it’s an opportunity where he has to deliver.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... after he uses his 7-foot-5 wingspan to turn into one of the better shot blockers in the Big Ten. Payne’s per 40 minutes blocked shots numbers at Florida were solid. Whether he gets to put that skill to use more often than the 15.4 minutes per game he played in two seasons with the Gators is to be determined.
Brandin Podziemski
➜ Number: 0
➜ Hometown: Muskego, Wis.
➜ High School: St. John’s Northwestern Academy (Wis.)
➜ Height: 6-5
➜ Weight: 200
➜ Year: Freshman
➜ Position: Guard
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... depends on how quickly he can get comfortable running the point at the Division I level. The Illinois coaches gave Podziemski several opportunities in the preseason to run the offense. While he’s more of a natural scorer, the Illini are at least trying to beef up his game as a facilitator, too.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... when he’s able to tap into the scoring mentality that saw him average 35.1 points as a high school senior and earn Mr. Basketball honors in Wisconsin. It will probably come on a smaller scale, but don’t be surprised if the lefty freshman goes off for something like 10 points in five minutes in a game.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... as it all comes together for the freshman guard. Podziemski was the highest-ranked of the three Illinois freshman, but heading into the season might be the third of three when it comes to breaking into the rotation. That’s not to say he couldn’t pass classmates Luke Goode, RJ Melendez or even both this year.
Alfonso Plummer
➜ Number: 11
➜ Hometown: Fajardo, Puerto Rico
➜ High School: Colegio La Luz Juncos (P.R.)
➜ Height: 6-1
➜ Weight: 180
➜ Year: Graduate student
➜ Position: Guard
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... is tied directly to the remarkably quick release he has on his jump shot. Plummer is a strong enough shooter that the Illinois coaches are scheming around that ability to get him sufficient touches. Anything positive defensively or from a playmaking standpoint will be gravy.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... when that heat check of all heat checks happens. Because it will. Plummer made a Pac-12 tournament record 11 three-pointers in a game two years ago. He also had that game last season where he scored 21 points in the final seven minutes of a win against Colorado. It’s not if, but when, Plummer catches fire for the Illini.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... when his veteran presence and high-major experience is impactful during the Big Ten season, which was the whole point of pulling him out of the transfer portal this offseason. Underwood has called Plummer the best shooter he’s coached, and the Puerto Rican standout will have the greenest of green lights.
Connor Serven
➜ Number: 2
➜ Hometown: Bushnell
➜ High School: St. Rita
➜ Height: 6-9
➜ Weight: 235
➜ Year: Sophomore
➜ Position: Forward
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... will be pushing his teammates every day in practice at Ubben Basketball Complex or State Farm Center. That’s the role of the walk-on. In Serven’s case, his scout team duties will consist of doing his best impression of the Kyle Youngs, Race Thompsons and Joey Hausers of the Big Ten.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... depending on how the season plays out. Decisive wins by the Illini will create more playing time for Serven at the end of games. If he’s on the court, odds are the game is going well for Illinois.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... for being the only walk-on on the team. Illinois had three last season in former Fisher star Zach Griffith, Edgar Padilla Jr. and Serven. Now it’s just the St. Rita grad holding it down as the lone non-scholarship player but putting in the same level of work as everybody else.
Da’Monte Williams
➜ Number: 20
➜ Hometown: Peoria
➜ High School: Manual
➜ Height: 6-3
➜ Weight: 215
➜ Year: Senior
➜ Position: Guard
➜ His biggest contribution this season ... will be continuing to serve as Illinois’ glue guy. There will surely be plenty of catch-and-shoot three-pointers for last season’s national three-point percentage leader, but Williams’ has earned his place in the rotation because he plays solid defense and makes the hustle plays.
➜ His name will be in the headlines ... for that one game where he taps into what made him, at one time, a top-50 recruit coming out of Peoria Manual. A torn ACL changed Williams’ game, but the offensive threat side of his basketball personality is still there. Taking defenders off the bounce and finishing with authority at the rim is still possible.
➜ Brad Underwood will speak highly of him ... for the loose balls he dives for, the charges he takes and the McCafferys he stares down. Williams’ presence at Illinois the previous four years is a foundational building block.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).