Jeremiah Williams will not be the point guard of Illinois men's basketball's future.
The former Simeon athlete announced via social media on Friday that his college recruitment is open, a little less than one month after indicating he'd be coming to Champaign-Urbana following his entry into the transfer portal out of Iowa State.
Williams didn't play for the Cyclones last season because of an Achilles tendon injury, and he spent his previous two college seasons at Temple.
The 6-foot-4, 177-pound Williams, who graduated from Simeon in 2020, entered the transfer portal on May 4 and announced on June 1 his attention to join coach Brad Underwood's Illini.
Williams averaged 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals across his two seasons at Temple. He never officially was part of Illinois' 2023-24 roster, as is the case with fellow offseason transfer pick-ups Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier.
Williams could have filled the Illini's point guard role on a full-time basis for the upcoming season, especially following the commitment of Toledo transfer guard and Plainfield native RayJ Dennis — another Illinois target — to Baylor earlier this month.
Redshirt freshman Nico Moretti is the lone true point guard on the Illini roster at this point, though he's yet to play in a college basketball game.