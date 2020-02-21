Illinois is moving closer to finalizing details for the 2021 football game against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.
Five athletic department staff members flew to the Irish city last week on a recon mission. Nebraska athletic department officials were there a day later.
Illinois senior associate athletic director Marty Kaufmann appeared on Friday’s “Penny For Your Thoughts” on WDWS 1400-AM to discuss the trip.
“The city really wants us,” Kaufmann said.
First order of business on the initial visit was picking a team hotel. Illinois has tentatively selected a spot outside the city.
Travel time to and from practice, meal options and meeting facilities were major considerations.
There is a practice field near the hotel.
The travel party also spent time at Aviva Stadium, where the game will be played.
The stadium is in a neighborhood, like Chicago’s Wrigley Field. There are pubs within walking distance.
“It’s really going to be fan-friendly,” Kaufmann said.
This August, Notre Dame and Navy will play at Aviva. A smaller party from Illinois will attend the game.
Starting time for Notre Dame-Navy is expected to be 7 p.m. (Dublin time), which will be 1 p.m. Central time. ESPN will carry the game.
Illinois doesn’t know the starting time for 2021 game, but it is expected to be in the 5-7 p.m. range. ESPN and Fox are among broadcast options.
Still to be decided: When the Illini will travel for the game, scheduled for Aug. 28.
It is the season opener for both teams. Illinois plans a normal practice week, with some time left for cultural/tourist activities.
“We’re getting a feel for what works and what doesn’t work,” Kaufmann said. “It’s certainly unusual, but also exciting.”
Aer Lingus is one of the sponsors of the game and will fly both teams to Dublin.
Illinois will receive a financial guarantee to offset the loss of a home game.
Both schools will be represented by part of their marching bands.
“We will bring a large contingent,” Kaufmann said.
Kaufmann encourages Illinois fans to start planning if they want to go. He suggests making decisions this summer or fall.
Nebraska “is doing really, really well with their sales,” Kaufmann said. “We’re not quite meeting what we thought our own expectations would be.
“A lot of our fans are talking about going. But the Nebraska fans have actually put deposits down.”
Over the next six months, Illinois officials want to articulate the rare opportunity.
“The atmosphere is going to be bowl-like for the fans,” Kaufmann said.
An “Illinois” pub has been selected and will be decked out in orange and blue.
“It is an investment," Kaufmann said. "If people want to make that investment, it can’t be a last-minute decision.”