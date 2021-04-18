GILMAN — Clayton Leonard has given Bret Bielema his third Class of 2022 commitment in as many days.
The Iroquois West junior on Sunday made his verbal pledge to Illinois football, becoming the third offensive lineman to join what's now a five-player class.
"After talking with my family and coaches I’ve decided to further my academic and athletic career at in-state University of Illinois," Leonard wrote on Twitter.
The 6-foot-4, 267-pound Leonard is a three-star recruit by 247sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals. He was offered by former Illini coach Lovie Smith's staff on Sept. 10, 2020, and re-offered by Bielema's staff on March 20.
Leonard, an offensive guard, also possesses offers from Central Michigan, Illinois State and Toledo.
Leonard's commitment follows those of Indiana offensive tackle Hunter Whitenack on Friday and Rochester receiver Hank Beatty on Saturday. All three join an Illinois Class of 2022 that also includes Oklahoma offensive guard Joey Okla and New Jersey quarterback Donovan Leary.
Leonard will be the first Iroquois West product on an Illini football roster since Zach Gray between 2002 and 2005.