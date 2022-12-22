GILMAN — Cannon Leonard sported a black polo with thin, horizontal white stripes on Wednesday afternoon, as he addressed attendees to his college signing ceremony from a spot on the Iroquois West gymnasium basketball court.
Stitched into that short-sleeved shirt were a golden Iowa Hawkeyes logo and a similarly colored Nike symbol.
The 6-foot-8, 270-pound senior was flanked by five family members. Four donning Iowa gear, and one in slightly different apparel.
Clayton Leonard has a good reason for standing out, considering he recently finished his true freshman season as an Illinois football offensive lineman.
“He showed up in just a black zip-up,” Cannon Leonard said of his older brother, a 2022 Iroquois West alumnus. “After I was done signing, they were taking pictures and he unzipped that and had an Illinois shirt on. It was kind of funny.”
Is the Leonard family feud ready to go full steam ahead?
“It’s official,” Cannon Leonard said.
Leonard on Wednesday inked his National Letter of Intent with coach Kirk Ferentz’s Hawkeyes football program.
He performed the deed similarly to the way Clayton did around this time last year, giving the Leonards two Big Ten offensive linemen in the family.
“It’s crazy to think about it,” Cannon Leonard said. “I just signed a piece of paper that gave me not only the opportunity to play football in the Big Ten for the next four or five years, but it also helped give me an opportunity to get a four-year degree for free. That’s one of the main things I like to think about.”
Leonard recorded 97 pancake blocks on the offensive line for this school year’s seven-win Iroquois West football team. He also added 43 tackles, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery on defense, helping the Raiders acquire their second Class 1A postseason berth in the last two years.
“Going to such an O-line traditioned program that really develops guys, it’s a place I see myself fitting,” Leonard said of Iowa. “I could really use this opportunity to make myself into a great player.”
Leonard currently plays for the Iroquois West boys’ basketball team and will throw during the upcoming track and field season.
“One of the main things I heard when I went up for my visit (to Iowa earlier this month) is, ‘Just be a kid. You’re never going to get this senior year of high school back,’” Leonard said. “I still have to realize my main goal is to play when I’m up there and be the best I can be when I’m there.”