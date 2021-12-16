GILMAN — Clayton Leonard could have signed with the Illinois football team regardless of how his final high school football season played out this fall.
The Iroquois West senior has that sort of talent, size and potential when it comes to his work on the offensive and defensive lines.
That the 6-foot-4, 265-pound athlete got to ink his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday after helping his prep program to its first winning season since 2006 was icing on the cake.
“It’s going to be super important,” IW coach Jason Thiele. “He’s one of the main reasons why the mentality here changed. ... The kid never gave up. He worked hard. The kids followed his lead, and he wouldn’t let our spirits get down in any of the games or any of the hard times. To take that mentality down there for Coach (Bret Bielema) is something special.”
Several hours after sending the Illini his signed NLI — at 7:01 a.m. — Leonard was the star of a celebratory ceremony inside the Raiders’ gymnasium.
As an offensive lineman, he’s set to become the first IW athlete on an Illinois football roster since defensive lineman Zach Gray between 2002 and 2005.
“It’s kind of surreal. I’ve always imagined playing Big Ten football,” said Leonard, who verbally committed to Bielema’s Illini last April. “You always play those NCAA (video) games, making yourself a running back, going and playing football. (Now) it’s real life.”
Leonard could not create his own offensive lineman in any of those video games.
So he had to create a Power Five offensive lineman in himself.
“I just want to be me,” Leonard said. “You’ve got to be mean and you’ve got to be smart at the same time. You’ve got to see those little things that the defense does that you’ve got to articulate your game to.”
In a short speech to assembled family and friends in IW’s gym, Leonard mentioned a torn ACL he suffered as a freshman. It’s something that could have completely derailed his hopes for a football career beyond the prep game.
Instead, he’s now representing an Illinois group that showed promise late in Bielema’s first season at the helm on its way to a 5-7 finish.
“This has been a dream and goal of his for a long time now,” Thiele said. “That kid will always be special to me, and I’m excited to see what he can do and go down and watch him on Saturdays.”
Leonard was a staple in the trenches this fall for the Raiders as they posted an 8-3 record, the team’s highest win total since it captured the 2003 Class 2A state championship with 13 victories.
Leonard helped IW to a No. 8 seed in this year’s Class 1A playoffs and a 35-26 first-round victory versus ninth-seeded Monmouth United.
For his efforts, Leonard was named to the All-Vermilion Valley Conference first team as both an offensive lineman and defensive lineman. The Raiders’ offense averaged nearly 26 points per game with Leonard bullying opposing players up front.
“Just being able to work hard and learn from our mistakes is going to be important, and pushing everybody to be their best,” Leonard said of what he learned from IW’s successful season. “This class of recruits coming in, we’re really close and I feel like we’re going to push each other to be our best.”
Leonard is impressed with what he sees in the Illini’s 2022 early-signing class of 22 athletes.
“Hopefully, it’s a few more. But this is a great class,” Leonard said. “We’ve got some great in-state kids and some great out-of-state kids that are going to make a difference.”
One of those fellow in-staters is Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior Aidan Laughery, who conducted his own signing day ceremony about one hour after and roughly 31 miles southwest of Leonard’s.
Down the line, Leonard could be opening up holes for the running back Laughery on Memorial Stadium’s Zuppke Field turf.
“Our last year of youth football, we actually played in the Super Bowl together — we lost by a touchdown,” Leonard said. “But just knowing him from growing up in sports like that, it’s cool to see us go to the University of Illinois together.”