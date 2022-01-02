CHAMPAIGN — Corry Irvin remembers the days as a kid when she would go to a Chicago-area YMCA to play pick-up basketball games with her dad Deryl Carter and his friends.
Those were fond memories.
And formative ones, as well.
You see, basketball would become a big part of Irvin’s life over the next four decades.
Or, as Irvin puts it, the “family business.”
“It really taught me a lot about basketball,” Irvin said of the Saturday pick-up YMCA games with dad Deryl by her side. “I was the only girl. The young one. They didn’t treat me like I was a girl. I had to learn a lot of stuff. I couldn’t miss my shot, because they wouldn’t pass me the ball back. I had to know where I was going on defense. They wouldn’t let me play if I wasn’t doing all the right things. It taught me a lot about just being intense and focused and doing what you were supposed to do when you play.”
Irvin said it’s those lessons that still stick with her to this day.
The next challenge in front of the 47-year-old might be her toughest one yet, as Irvin joined Nancy Fahey’s Illinois women’s basketball coaching staff this past spring in an effort to help revitalize a program that has fallen on tough times.
Illinois entered Thursday night’s home game against No. 6 Maryland with a 5-7 record after an 0-1 start to its Big Ten campaign. Fahey — now in her fifth season — took a 40-86 overall record and 6-65 mark in conference play into the Illini’s game with the Terrapins.
And yet, days before Illinois’ 2021-22 season was set to tip off in early November, Irvin said she had “no concerns” about taking a job as an assistant coach on Fahey’s staff despite the program’s aforementioned prolonged downturn.
“One thing I made sure of is the foundation is here for success,” Irvin said. “You know, looking from the outside, I wanted to make sure that was in place. And it is. The foundation for success is here. I really like the coaching staff, so I felt like it would be a good fit. I have always felt like Illinois should be the premier program in the state. Having the opportunity to kind of help make that happen is what drew me here.”
‘Help young women reach their dreams’Being a Division I assistant coach, however, wasn’t something that Irvin truly considered until after her playing days.
And even then, it took some time to make it her career path.
No matter, basketball has been a constant in Irvin’s life.
Irvin said she got her start in the sport around fourth grade. Her dad — a former coach for the North Central College men’s basketball program — organized a youth league at the YMCA, and Irvin was one of the few girls in the league at the time.
Playing high-level girls’ basketball in Elgin didn’t happen overnight, and Irvin remembers the sense of accomplishment her and her teammates felt when after some lean years on the court Larkin High School finally won a regional title when she was a senior. The 1992 Larkin graduate left the Royals as the program’s all-time leading scorer at 1,142 points, a mark that wasn’t surpassed until 2008.
Irvin would go on to play at Fresno State, appearing in 107 games and finishing her career No. 10 on the program’s all-time field-goal list (360), No. 9 in rebounds (510) and No. 5 in blocked shots (55).
It was after Irvin earned her bachelor’s degree from Fresno State in 1996 — she also holds master’s degrees in curriculum development and special education from the University of Phoenix — that a decision had to be made.
Irvin’s goal was to be a full-time teacher.
But it didn’t take long before Irvin started missing the game of basketball.
A lot.
And it was only then, at the urging of her parents, that Irvin started her pursuit of a profession she’s been a part of for more than two decades: coaching.
That start came in the form of a job on Doug Bruno’s staff at DePaul from 1999-2001, where her primary responsibilities were in recruiting.
But it was at Whitney Young where Irvin’s career would take off. Irvin was one of only two women to interview for the Dolphins girls’ basketball head-coaching job. And it’s the trust the Whitney Young administration showed in her that isn’t lost on Irvin all these years later.
“I think the hardest thing for women in the field is just getting an opportunity,” Irvin said. “And then, when you get that opportunity, not to say that there’s a lot of pressure, but there is some pressure on making sure that we do well. So the next girl coming out has an easier time getting that opportunity. That’s something that I have always thought about, partially why I stayed in coaching so long is just to give opportunities to young girls that look like me, for young girls that want to go into the profession.
“I always just thought basketball was an opportunity for me to help young women reach their dreams. Not that I didn’t have goals in it, but winning was never really my goal. It has kind of been the byproduct of what the (other) goals have been.”
Winning did become a big thing during Irvin’s tenure with the Dolphins. Under Irvin’s direction, she turned Whitney Young into one of the best girls’ basketball programs in the state of Illinois. The Dolphins, after all, won IHSA state championships in 2008, 2012 and 2014 with Whitney Young at one point winning 124 consecutive home games. Irvin compiled a 449-77 record at the school in the near west side neighborhood of Chicago from 2001-19.
‘I was sold’
Basketball also holds a special place in Mac Irvin III’s life.
You don’t grow up with a grandfather who’s known as the “godfather” throughout the Chicago basketball community and not take a liking to hoops. McGlother “Mac” Irvin — who died in 2011 at the age of 74 — is, of course, the founder of Mac Irvin Fire, which has become one of the top prep basketball AAU programs since its founding.
Mac III was home from playing overseas when he met his future wife for the first time. While watching a tournament game Corry was coaching in with Whitney Young, Mac’s father pushed his son to go up and talk to Corry.
It worked.
“It was hard to meet a girl who’s into basketball just as much as you are,” Mac said. “I started thinking, ‘Wow, she’s cute. She’s into basketball like me. Man, she’s tall. Okay, okay.’ Then, she cooked me one of her famous Oreo cheesecakes, and I was sold.”
They married in 2005.
Perhaps it only made sense the two would fall in love, considering how much basketball was a huge part of both of their upbringings.
“It’s kind of crazy. One on the Irvin side and then on my side, it’s kind of like all basketball,” Corry said. “I tell people this is our family business. It’s no different than, I don’t know, if someone was in marketing. It is most definitely our family business. We talk about it a lot. Everybody wants to see each other succeed. We kind of have a good competitive pressure against each other, like, ‘Hey you won, my team has got to win.’ Basketball is what we do in our family, for sure.”
‘I mean she’s a legend’
With their three children getting older — Mac IV is 13, Cory is 10 and McCoy is 8 — the timing seemed right for a major move.
Mac said when the job on Fahey’s staff was offered it was “no-brainer” to accept.
Fahey had two openings on her coaching staff after the departures of Scott Merritt and Vernette Skeete for assistant-coaching positions at Wisconsin and Texas A&M, respectively.
Corry was coming off a two-season tenure as the head women’s basketball coach at Saint Xavier University, an NAIA school in Chicago.
Irvin and Fahey did not know each other all that well prior to this year, and so their preliminary conversations were informative.
“Obviously, you go through the process, but talking to her the whole time, getting a chance to meet her in person,” Fahey said. “More importantly, is what she represents in the state of Illinois. I mean she’s a legend. High school coach, college coach.
“The Irvin name is incredible in the Chicago area and the state of Illinois, but it’s the person behind the name that’s the important part. The work ethic. The knowledge. Knowing the AAU coaches. Great coach. Of course, she’s got a well-respected name, but Corry is the person behind it that takes us to a different level.”
Fahey made it official Irvin would be joining her staff in May and later added Hernando Planells. Irvin and Planells became part of a staff that already included John Patterson, who was elevated to the role of associate head coach and has been with Fahey from the beginning of her Illinois tenure.
The Irvin family moved down to C-U, with the kids starting school in late July. They lived in an Airbnb for the first few months before finding a home in Champaign and relocating there in August.
Mac still spends time in both Chicago and C-U as he continues his role as the director of the Mac Irvin Fire AAU girls’ basketball program, which added Champaign Central junior Addy McLeod to its roster recently.
The Irvin kids are fans of the move.
“They love it,” Mac said. “Kids don’t really go to the park and play basketball really (in Chicago). Here, they go to the park. They ride their bikes around the neighborhood. They are doing little things here in Champaign that they really couldn’t do in Chicago, because Chicago’s kind of tough. They really enjoying this new experience.”
‘That was pretty impressive’
Corry Irvin’s Chicago-area connections have already produced some positive results for the Illini.
Camille Jackson, a four-star top-100 recruit according to ESPN and ProspectsNation.com, signed her National Letter of Intent with Fahey’s program on Nov. 10, one of four players the fifth-year coach signed in the early window.
Jackson — rated as Prospects Nation’s No. 2 overall recruit in Illinois for the Class of 2022 — plays for Butler College Prep in Chicago and is also on the Mac Irvin Lady Fire roster. Holding offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Louisville, Marquette, Mississippi State, Missouri, Penn State UIC and Xavier, the 5-foot-11 guard averaged 14.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals in 15 games as a junior for Lynx. Jackson hasn’t been quite as productive as a senior for Butler at 9.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game through the Lynx’s first 12 games.
Fahey said Irvin has brought a “different viewpoint” to recruiting. It comes from, in Fahey’s estimation, the 20-plus years Irvin has spent on the AAU and high-school scenes. Understanding what kind of sales pitches resonate with recruits and their coaches.
“Recruiting is all about connections,” Mac said. “I think it will be huge for Illinois, because it will give them a face that people recognize. Her connections that she has in the city and within the Chicagoland area are huge, because she’s really respected, and I don’t know very many people who don’t like her.”
Keeping players home is what Irvin understands is going to be key for Illinois to have a chance to become relevant in the Big Ten again. The Illini haven’t given top prep players in the state a reason to think that way of late. Not after eight consecutive losing seasons, four of which were under former coach Matt Bollant, now the head women’s basketball at Eastern Illinois.
“You know we are not going to keep everybody home, but if we can keep a couple home, and really build around those pieces, I think that helps with everything,” Irvin said. “That helps with the fans. It helps with winning. It just helps all together. I think that is really the key part of it, honestly.”
The resources are there, in Irvin’s opinion, to win at Illinois.
It’s a fact Irvin wasn’t sure would be the case before arriving on campus in late May.
“Just having that support, I didn’t know that existed here to be honest,” Irvin said. “Just seeing that was pretty impressive.”
‘I wouldn’t trade her for the world’
Fahey made it clear before the season her top three assistant coaches all have the pedigree to be head coaches at the Division I level one day.
Fahey admits there are some aspects of Irvin’s career path that remind the 63-year-old Belleville, Wis., native of herself. Fahey also got her start in coaching at the high-school level in Johnsburg from 1982-1986. Fahey was 58 when Illinois hired her in March 2017 after the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer won five national championships at Division III Washington University in St. Louis.
“I think actually sometimes it’s a little more difficult if you’re not coming from (the Division I level) in the sense that (Irvin) was raised in high school like I was,” Fahey said. “It’s a tough path, but there’s a lot of great coaches out there that deserve this opportunity. She’s definitely one that’s overdue.”
Fahey said Irvin has brought a different kind of voice to her coaching staff.
And that’s important. Fahey — the “more boisterous” one — said it gives the players some balance to have Irvin in the fold.
Kendall Bostic has also noticed the different dynamic among Fahey’s coaches.
Bostic, now in her first season with the Illini after transferring from Michigan State in the offseason, works closely with Irvin — as do the rest of Illinois’ forwards.
And appreciates Irvin’s coaching style.
“She’s a very quiet coach, but I’m very comfortable going up to ask her questions,” said Bostic, who had known Irvin before the two arrived at Illinois together. The Kokomo, Ind., native played for Indiana Flight/Elite, which meant more than a few AAU showdowns with Mac Irvin Fire. “Even if it’s a question I feel like I should know, I’m very comfortable going up to her and being like, ‘Hey, what’s this? Or what’s that?’ She’s very helpful, but she also tells us what we need to get done and when we need to do it. Kind of like a tough love thing, but I wouldn’t trade her for the world.”